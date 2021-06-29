Australia Covid-19: Perth and Brisbane close in on the fight against the Delta variant





Perth, the capital of the state of Western Australia, started a four-day blockade at midnight on Tuesday, while Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, will enter a three-day blockade starting Tuesday evening.

They join the capital of New South Wales, Sydney, and Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, who are already under blockade.

Australia was celebrated for its initial response to the pandemic and for getting its economy back on track more or less long ago.

But with this certainty has come complacency, especially in the federal government, which has failed to provide sufficient doses of the vaccine to prevent regular blockages of oncoming “switches” always appear a handful of cases, or even the longer constraints that capitals are experiencing now. Residents of Perth and the neighboring Peel region must stay home except for urgent reasons after officials uncovered a third case, related to the Sydney blast. And in Brisbane, the country’s third largest city, people will be required to stay home in addition to essential work, health care, food shopping or exercise. Sydney, home to one-fifth of Australia’s 25 million people, is under a two-week blockade until July 9, while the blockade in Darwin was extended for another 72 hours until Friday. Concerns about the Delta type can cause significant outbreaks, they have also seen some form of restrictions in most other cities, with more than 20 million Australians, or about 80% of the affected population. Authorities said late Monday that people under the age of 60 will now be able to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine if approved by their doctor, who will be covered by an innocent compensation scheme, to raise a slow car. of immunization. Vaccinations have also become mandatory for high-risk workers and employees in quarantine hotels. “I’m absolutely calm about delivery through the senior care sector,” Australia ‘s chief medical officer Paul Kelly told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday. Blockages, rapid contact tracking and strict social distance rules have greatly helped Australia keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,500 cases and 910 deaths – but the extension of its vaccines has hit several roadblocks. Officials two weeks ago restricted the use of AstraZeneca vaccines only to people over 60 due to blood clotting concerns, while recommending Pfizer shots for anyone under 60 in a major change in its immune system. Australia ka fully vaccinated nearly 5% of its population, compared to more than 46% in the United States and 48% in the UK, according to our World Data. Its scale is more comparable to Indonesia and India, which, like most of the developing world, were left out of deals with pharmaceutical companies that provided hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine to most of the rich world.

