



Guides the New Board The re-invention of CE Internationals The diversified board, led by President Bede Ramcharan, to use over 150 years of combined experience to guide the organization through the final transition phase. Download the Press Release Washington DC June 28, 2021 Childhood Educational International has welcomed a newly convened board of nine professionals from education, international development, organization management, government, and the health sector. Bede Ramcharan, Founder, President and CEO of Indatatech, takes on the role of Chairman of the Board of Childhood Education International (CE International) at a crucial time in the evolution of the organization. CE International, founded in 1892, is in the final stages of a transition from an international association to an international development organization. Board members have extensive experience in organizational management to help start a new era for CE International, highlighted by a re-enforced strategy and a refreshed website that protects the education and health and well-being of older children pre-primary and primary. We could not have been happier working with such a skilled group of leaders, said CE International CEO Diane Whitehead. We hope to direct our collective energy and efforts towards recreating CE International to improve the lives of children around the world. Board members include: Bede Ramcharan, President

Rose Cardarelli, past President

Michael Holiday, cashier

Vidya Ragoo, Secretary

Anil Vinayak, General Member

Jesus Amezcua, General Member

Dorene Hurt, General Member

Brandi King, General Member

Yvette Sanchez Fuentes, General Member Outside of his work on the CE International Board, Ramcharan shines as the CEO of Indatatech, an innovative global supply solutions company. Under the leadership of Ramcharans, Indatatech was named as one of the best places to work in San Antonio from 2016 2021 and one of the premier family-owned businesses in San Antonio. Before founding Indatatech, Ramcharan retired in 2000 as an incompetent veteran serving in the U.S. military. Our team has faced many challenges throughout our respective careers, Ramcharan said. This prepares our team to join and support the reinvention of CE Internationals at a time when collective action for the sake of quality education opportunities is most needed. Ramcharan begins his term after spending a year as President-elect under former Board President Rose Cardarelli, who served a vital role in the ongoing oversight of the CE Internationals axis for the new organizational model. CE Internationals’ refined approach, which includes providing advisory services to global education leaders and supporting education as an integral part of international development, is reflected in their recently updated website, available here: https: // ceinternational1892.org/ For more information about each of the board members, please visit: https://ceinternational1892.org/board-of-directors/ For more information, please contact Director of Communications Jeremy Booth at [email protected]. Download the Press Release

