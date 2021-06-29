US News & World Report: 80 percent of RI ranks among the healthiest nations





According to U.S. Census data, Providence County has the lowest average household income in Rhode Island, at $ 42,158 a year. Washington County has the highest average household income at $ 81,301. In addition, nine of Massachusetts’s 14 counties were ranked in the top 500, including four that made it to the top 100: Nantucket County at No. 23, Dukes County at No. 25, Norfolk County at No. 67, and Middlesex County at No. 75. Barnstable County entered no. 161, Hampshire County at no. 182, Franklin County at no. 347, Berkshire County at no. 435 and Plymouth County at no. 469. Three counties between 250 Barnstable County, Massachusetts; Kent County, Rhode Island; and Hancock County, Indiana had a mental health score of less than 50, with each post relatively low scores on housing affordability, food availability, and natural environment. The five states with the lowest average scores across counties were all in the South: Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. The 2021 ranking was also accompanied by tools highlighting COVID-19 vaccine levels at the county level and other pandemic data, as well as editorial explorations of justice and mental health. The ranking was developed in collaboration with Aetna Foundation, which is an independent and charitable subsidiary of WVSocket-based CVS Health. The ranking and analysis are based on an estimate of approximately 3,000 communities in 84 metrics of health and wellness in 10 categories, from education and population health to infrastructure and environment. University of Missouri Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems, a research institution focusing on community health assessments, helped compile rankings, which are based on metrics taken from sources such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Registry Office. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Most of the data used to compile the ranking of these years came from periods preceding the pandemic, but would not have been affected by the impact of the pandemic on communities, according to METHODOLOGY. In the 2021 ranking, the top five communities scored above the national average in at least eight of the 10 categories used in the analysis, including Los Alamos County, New Mexico, which is the first circuit to be repeated as Nr. 1 since the start of the ranking in 2018. The county posted the highest scores in the categories related to housing, population health and infrastructure in 2021. Douglas County, Colorado entered no. 2, followed by Falls Church, Virginia at No. 3. Loudoun County, Virginia climbed from Nr. 6 last year in Nr. 4 this year, and Broomfield County, Colorado moved to a place designated by the 2020 ranking and settled in Nr. 5. Recent events were also reviewed along with the rankings, including equality issues around Hennepin County, Minnesota, which is one of the top 500 sites that was the site of the assassination of George Floyds by former police officer Derek Chauvin last May. . Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated several issues we knew existed within the health care system, including the interdependence between the health of our communities and our personal health, said Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS health. As the country appears to be turning a corner of the pandemic as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, Lynch said she understands that much important work still needs to be done to address the underlying community health issues that were brought up. on the forehead during the pandemic. Here are some key points from the ranking. Top 10 tips (in general) Los Alamos County, New Mexico Douglas County, Colorado Falls Church, Virginia Loudoun County, Virginia Broomfield County, Colorado San Miguel County, Colorado Pitkin County, Colorado Howard County, Maryland Morgan County, Utah Routt County, Colorado 5 key communities for health outcomes San Juan County, Washington Marin County, California County Carver, Minnesota Stevens County, Minnesota Hunterdon County, New Jersey 5 key communities for access to health care Olmsted County, Minnesota Montour County, Pennsylvania Suffolk County, Massachusetts Johnson County, Iowa Perry County, Kentucky Top 5 Mental Health Communities Honolulu County, Hawaii Pitkin County, Colorado Fairfax County, Virginia Santa Clara County, California San Mateo, California Alexa Gagosz can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @alexagagosz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/06/29/metro/us-news-world-report-80-percent-ri-ranks-among-nations-healthiest-communities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos