England medical chief Whitty was harassed in the park





Police in England are investigating after a video was spread online showing Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty being harassed by two men in a park. Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James Park. “The officers spoke to everyone involved at the time and their details were obtained. “We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated.” The video, which lasts about 20 seconds, shows two smiling men capturing Prof Whitty, apparently filmed by a third man, as they shout “oi oi” and say “A picture please?”. As Prof Whitty tries to leave, the men catch him again. With a line of police vans visible in the background, a voice is heard saying “Leave the gentleman alone” before the clip ends. The widely circulated video has sparked a heated backlash, with a number of lawmakers quick to condemn those involved and some figures calling for police protection for top scientific advisers during the pandemic. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the footage was “horrible and completely unacceptable”. “The CMO works tirelessly on behalf of the country,” Mr Javid said. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior towards our public servants. Men who behave in such a shameful way should be ashamed.” Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi wrote on Twitter: “This is disgusting and these thugs should be found and charged. Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant.” Labor MP Jess Phillips said Prof Whitty had been made to feel “terrible and uncomfortable” and issued a reminder that public figures “are human beings”. “Even if you perceive him as non-violent, it is clear that he felt terrible and uncomfortable and resisted,” Ms. Phillips wrote on Twitter. “Public figures are not dolls, they are human beings, it is amazing how easily this is forgotten.” Actor and TV and radio presenter Adil Ray said it was “a totally disgusting way to treat a person who has devoted his time to saving our lives”. Former Attorney General Nazir Afzal called for protection for Prof Whitty and other scientists advising the Government on pandemic warfare measures. “I know that if he were the statue of someone with a dubious past, he would have a dozen strong security details,” Afzal wrote on Twitter. “This is just the latest incident of harassment involving the Chief Medical Adviser.” It is not the first time Prof Whitty has been forced to endure public harassment. Earlier this month, he was confronted on a street in Oxford by a man who accused him of lying to the public about the coronavirus, while in February a man ostracized the chief doctor outside Westminster. The men filmed the incidents on mobile phones.

