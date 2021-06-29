More people than ever have been told to wear face masks as COVID spreads here on how to use them properly





We are at one of the most insecure points for the country so far in the pandemic, and some Australians have been told to wear face masks for the first time. Even though we are 18 months into the pandemic, this is the first time the mask has been requested in parts of NT, WA, Queensland, New South Wales, ACT and Victoria at the same time. Facial masks are also required nationwide at airports and airplanes. So if you have been asked to wear a mask outside your home for the first time, here’s what you need to know, Where are masks required? Most of the country has implemented some form of mask restrictions. ( AAP: Dean Lewins The rules vary from state to state, but currently the rules for using masks in the community are in force for: All of NSW

Perth and Peel in WA Darwin the Great in the NT Live Updates: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates You should check with your state or territory health department for specifics, but masks are usually required for people over the age of 12 in closed places like supermarkets and outside places where you can not distance yourself from society. The changes reflect concern about the infectious potential of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and authorities say if you ever doubt whether a mask should be worn, you should put it on. How to wear a mask Loading The federal Department of Health provides the following masking advice: Wash your hands before applying the mask

Wash your hands before applying the mask Make sure it covers the nose and mouth and fits well under the chin, over the bridge of the nose and on the sides of the face.

Make sure it covers the nose and mouth and fits well under the chin, over the bridge of the nose and on the sides of the face. Do not touch the front of the mask while it is on or when removing it (and if you do so accidentally, wash or clean your hands immediately)

Do not touch the front of the mask while it is on or when removing it (and if you do so accidentally, wash or clean your hands immediately) Wash your hands after removing the mask Masks need to be worn correctly to be effective. ( ABC: Matt Bamford The most common types of masks are disposable masks and clothing masks. If you wear a disposable color mask, the WHO says it will ensure that the blue side is turned outwards and the horizontal edge with a metal strip should pass along the bridge of your nose. Masks made of fabric should be removed and replaced when they become wet. Cloth masks can be reused if washed after each use. Health guidelines state that they should be washed in the washing machine with other clothes or washed by hand using soap and warm water. They must be completely dry before use. But you should not reuse disposable or single-use masks, WHO recommends that disposable masks be disposed of in closed bins to avoid contamination. I do not have a mask where can I find it? Masks are easily found in pharmacies across the country, and can also be purchased online. You can also do it at home. If you are into the game to give it a try, you can find instructions here. What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

