Hottest day ever recorded on Vancouver Island

The last Monday in June will go down in history as the hottest day on Vancouver Island.

Schools closed, businesses closed as officials urged us to take precautions as an unprecedented heat dome continues to hit not only the island, but British Columbia and the entire Pacific Northwest.

The temperature at Victoria International Airport earlier today reached a bubble of 39.4 C, breaking yesterday’s mark of 37.4 degrees, which reached the previous height of 36.3 in July 2007.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Gonzales Point reached 39.8 C, making it the hottest day ever recorded in Victoria and breaking the previous record of June 28 with 30.5 C set in 1995. Records for Gonzales Point have been kept since 1874 .

These records are just today’s records. You will notice 42 in Port Alberni, the temperature reached 42.2 degrees in 5 afternoons, which would be the all-time record for the community, breaking the previous mark of 41.7 degrees in 1926.

Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, temperatures in Port Alberni reached a staggering 42.7 degrees, according to Environment Canada data, making it the hottest temperature ever recorded not only in the community, but on Vancouver Island. Before Monday, the hottest Port Alberni day recorded was 41.7 degrees in 1926 while the June 28 high in the city was 36.5 in 2015.

Duncan reached 41.5 C, making it the hottest day ever recorded in that community. The previous all-time record was 41.1 C, which was set in July 1941.

The Malahat area also saw temperatures rise above 40 degrees, reaching 41.3 and breaking an earlier record of 28 June with 34.4, which was set in 1995.

At 40.4 C, Nanaimo came within just 0.2 degrees of the all-time record of 40.6 C from July 26, 1941, but set a new monthly record for the hottest day of June.

Meanwhile, Courtenay saw temperatures on Monday at 36.5 C, breaking the old June 28 high of 31.2, which was set in 2015.

Meteorologists are calling current weather conditions a ‘heat dome’, which not only blocks heat but pollution, visible as a fog across Greater Victoria.

“The reason you have never felt this kind of heat is because it has never happened before,” said Armel Castellan, warning of preparedness for Canada’s Environment and Climate Change meteorologist. “[It’s] a ridge that is essentially so blocked that it does not move and happens to be part of climate change. ”

Like most heat waves before him, Castellan says this will cease as the Pacific air starts flowing back to the coast on Tuesday, but he says with climate change there is a lot of doubt we will see this again.

“It does not mean that extreme events did not always happen, but just now we have those that happen with a higher frequency, higher amplitude and more stable,” he said.

The scorching heat wave has prompted the BC government to join the fires that start on June 30 for fear of possible fires.

While fires have not been a major problem, 19 fires have broken out in BC in recent days. However, most remain under five acres in size.

“Temperatures are in unexplored territory,” said Yan Boulanger, a forest ecologist for Natural Resources Canada. “Those forest fire indices are very, very high now.”

This week’s temperatures are also creating a risk that is literally off the lists, according to Boulanger.

“These kinds of situations only happen once in 10,000 years,” he said.

As a result, Environment Canada is advising Vancouver Island residents to drink plenty of water even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

The weather agency also suggests looking for symptoms of heat illness that include dizziness / fading; nausea / vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with extremely dark urine.

It did not take long for this ice cube to melt. #baveatwave pic.twitter.com/4kU8NDWojc Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) June 29, 2021

Are you looking for an AC on the Peninsula? Sidney’s SHOAL Center is opening its doors as a cooling center until 5:30 p.m. today. 10030 Rebuilt Drive. https://t.co/joEeFpVI2C Joe Perkins (@JoePerkinsCHEK) June 28, 2021

The heat of record breaking is hurting animals. Vets urge people to keep pets inside, fans and lots of water after 4 dogs died from heat stroke in Nanaimo this weekend. The stables are dispersing the horses with water all the time and adding apple juice to the water. @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/OWIDOVWiyQ – Skye Ryan (@SkyeRyanCHEK) June 28, 2021

