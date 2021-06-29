International
Hottest day ever recorded on Vancouver Island
The last Monday in June will go down in history as the hottest day on Vancouver Island.
Schools closed, businesses closed as officials urged us to take precautions as an unprecedented heat dome continues to hit not only the island, but British Columbia and the entire Pacific Northwest.
The temperature at Victoria International Airport earlier today reached a bubble of 39.4 C, breaking yesterday’s mark of 37.4 degrees, which reached the previous height of 36.3 in July 2007.
Meanwhile, Victoria’s Gonzales Point reached 39.8 C, making it the hottest day ever recorded in Victoria and breaking the previous record of June 28 with 30.5 C set in 1995. Records for Gonzales Point have been kept since 1874 .
These records are just today’s records. You will notice 42 in Port Alberni, the temperature reached 42.2 degrees in 5 afternoons, which would be the all-time record for the community, breaking the previous mark of 41.7 degrees in 1926.
Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, temperatures in Port Alberni reached a staggering 42.7 degrees, according to Environment Canada data, making it the hottest temperature ever recorded not only in the community, but on Vancouver Island. Before Monday, the hottest Port Alberni day recorded was 41.7 degrees in 1926 while the June 28 high in the city was 36.5 in 2015.
RELATED: The heat wave does great damage to Vancouver Island animals
Duncan reached 41.5 C, making it the hottest day ever recorded in that community. The previous all-time record was 41.1 C, which was set in July 1941.
The Malahat area also saw temperatures rise above 40 degrees, reaching 41.3 and breaking an earlier record of 28 June with 34.4, which was set in 1995.
At 40.4 C, Nanaimo came within just 0.2 degrees of the all-time record of 40.6 C from July 26, 1941, but set a new monthly record for the hottest day of June.
Meanwhile, Courtenay saw temperatures on Monday at 36.5 C, breaking the old June 28 high of 31.2, which was set in 2015.
Meteorologists are calling current weather conditions a ‘heat dome’, which not only blocks heat but pollution, visible as a fog across Greater Victoria.
“The reason you have never felt this kind of heat is because it has never happened before,” said Armel Castellan, warning of preparedness for Canada’s Environment and Climate Change meteorologist. “[It’s] a ridge that is essentially so blocked that it does not move and happens to be part of climate change. ”
VERY: Cooling stations open across Vancouver Island amid an extreme heat wave
Like most heat waves before him, Castellan says this will cease as the Pacific air starts flowing back to the coast on Tuesday, but he says with climate change there is a lot of doubt we will see this again.
“It does not mean that extreme events did not always happen, but just now we have those that happen with a higher frequency, higher amplitude and more stable,” he said.
The scorching heat wave has prompted the BC government to join the fires that start on June 30 for fear of possible fires.
While fires have not been a major problem, 19 fires have broken out in BC in recent days. However, most remain under five acres in size.
“Temperatures are in unexplored territory,” said Yan Boulanger, a forest ecologist for Natural Resources Canada. “Those forest fire indices are very, very high now.”
This week’s temperatures are also creating a risk that is literally off the lists, according to Boulanger.
“These kinds of situations only happen once in 10,000 years,” he said.
As a result, Environment Canada is advising Vancouver Island residents to drink plenty of water even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
The weather agency also suggests looking for symptoms of heat illness that include dizziness / fading; nausea / vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with extremely dark urine.
Here are the official 5 pm temps from @ECCCWeatherBC Lots of new heat records at all times included #YYJ # Duncan & #Alberni. Inland areas and lots of backyard readings will be even higher. More @CHEK_News #BCwx #Biqi #Wild wave # Heat warning # rekordheat #YVR #dheatdhe @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/pdosN8jece
Tess van Straaten (@tessvanstraaten) June 29, 2021
It did not take long for this ice cube to melt. #baveatwave pic.twitter.com/4kU8NDWojc
Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) June 29, 2021
Are you looking for an AC on the Peninsula? Sidney’s SHOAL Center is opening its doors as a cooling center until 5:30 p.m. today. 10030 Rebuilt Drive. https://t.co/joEeFpVI2C
Joe Perkins (@JoePerkinsCHEK) June 28, 2021
The heat of record breaking is hurting animals. Vets urge people to keep pets inside, fans and lots of water after 4 dogs died from heat stroke in Nanaimo this weekend. The stables are dispersing the horses with water all the time and adding apple juice to the water. @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/OWIDOVWiyQ
– Skye Ryan (@SkyeRyanCHEK) June 28, 2021
READ: Port Alberni hits the heat record for the third day in a row
Sources
2/ https://www.cheknews.ca/unprecedented-heatwave-hottest-day-ever-recorded-on-vancouver-island-829397/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]