Moderna SE Asia partner says regional supplies of vaccines are reserved by the end of the year





A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Modern COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, USA , January 29, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) – Zuellig Pharma, Moderna’s supply partner for COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia, said on Tuesday that regional orders for the mRNA vaccine were almost fully reserved for this year, highlighting procurement challenges for countries. that slow down the brand. . The Singapore-based headquarters is involved in the distribution, regulatory approvals and procurement contracts for Moderna Inc. (MRNA.O) vaccines for use in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. “Many of the transactions that are taking place today will be for 2022 … because the supply of Moderna vaccine has already been exhausted for 2021,” Zuellig CEO John Graham told Reuters. Graham said there will be little availability by the end of this year. “But it must be assumed that if you are starting to negotiate today, you are looking at 2022 before you get any supplies,” he added. Still, the situation may change depending on supply dynamics, he said. Graham declined to give specifics on the negotiations or agreements, citing confidentiality. Procurement efforts in the region have been accelerated by a coronavirus outbreak in recent months that has exacerbated stubborn epidemics in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, and authorities tested in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore, where previous outbreaks had improved rapidly. Many countries in the densely populated region have vaccinated less than 10% of their population with at least one dose, leaving them vulnerable to outbreaks and newer and more transmissible variants. The spread of vaccines in the region has also been affected by supply disruptions in the global COVAX vaccine distribution scheme, which is seeking to address a 200m dose gap due to export cuts from India’s leading supplier. Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan are among those who have either requested or signed Moderna agreements or have already started receiving vaccine batches. “There are also countries that are already buying the booster (shot) vaccine in 2022-2023,” Zuellig’s Graham added. “There is a race to get the supply.” South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to provide more mRNA vaccines as a booster next year. Read more Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Edited by Martin Petty Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

