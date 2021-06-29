International
COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets the lowest daily level this year with 17 infections
Saskatchewan had the lowest daily number of newCOVID-19 infections so far this year with 17 cases reported Monday.
Health officials said today’s figures bring the total number of infections in the province to 48,505. This is the lowest increase since October 7, 2020, when 10 were reported.
The seven-day average of new daily infections is at 43 from 48 to 27 June. This is the lowest number reported since October 21, 2020, when it was the same.
According to the provincial government, 12 new disturbance variants (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,121.
Provincial hospitals are currently providing care to 76 patients with COVID-19: 63 receiving hospital care and 13 are in the ICU.
Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 468 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since October 20, 2020, when it was 427.
The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 47,737 after 98 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.
According to the press release, 976 COVID-19 tests were performed on 27 June. So far, 913,689 tests have been performed in the province.
A total of 1,127,683 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.
The drop in the number of cases is an important indication that vaccination efforts have an impact on the province, read a statement from the provincial government on Monday.
In order to further reduce the transmission of COVID-19 now and during the remainder of 2021, residents are still encouraged to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine.
With 71 percent of Saskatchewan adults receiving their first dose, full implementation of Step 3 of the Government Roadmap was previously reported to take place on July 11, meaning that all health orders public is expected to be removed.
So far there have been 566COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.
Could the Delta variant bring a fourth wave this fall?
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities.
Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two meters from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the coronavirus global news site.
