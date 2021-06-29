The new Israeli Foreign Minister in the United Arab Emirates on his first state visit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) New Israeli Foreign Minister was in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, beginning the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to the Arab Gulf state since the two countries normalized relations for nine months. before.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to meet with the UAE Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi, with talks likely to focus in part on Iran, which the two countries see as a major regional threat.

The UAE and Israelis had strong reservations about the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers mediated by the Obama administration, which aimed to limit Tehran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons. Their shared concerns that the deal did not go well enough helped foster peaceful ties and secret meetings long before they formally announced full diplomatic relations last year.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told reporters Tuesday that the pace of bilateral co-operation between the two countries has been unprecedented.

There have been years of under-radar relations between Israel and the UAE, and we are now enjoying the fruits of the peace infrastructure we have built in recent decades, Haiat said.

The Trump administration brokered the deal that established ties between the UAE and Israel. At the time it was hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump as among their greatest achievements.

Lapid’s visit to the UAE was what Netanyahu hoped to do himself before ending his 12-year candidacy for the presidency earlier this month. Hed consistently tried to mark a lightning trip to Abu Dhabi to take advantage of the normalization deal his government signed and to step up his re-election campaign.

President Joe Bidens pushes to revive the nuclear deal after Trump pulled the US out of it has raised concerns between Israelis and some Gulf Arab states, which had favored Trump’s campaign of pressure on Iran.

On Sunday, Lapid was quoted as saying that Israel has serious reservations about the nuclear deal. being discussed in Vienna, but vowed that Israel would make its objections privately.

While in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy. The Israeli Foreign Ministry says he is also attending a trade show where Israeli companies are showcasing technology.

On Wednesday, he will inaugurate the Israeli consulate in Dubai and visit the Israeli pavilion at the site of the six-month Expo in Dubai. The World Fair will start in October after a delay of years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lapid is also expected to meet with members of the foreign Jewish community residing in Dubai.

Press access to foreign ministers various events in the UAE has been strictly restricted to the Emirati media or to select Israeli media traveling with Lapid.

In recent months, the UAE and Israel have signed extensive trade and cooperation agreements, and bilateral trade is expected to have exceeded $ 354 million. More than 200,000 Israeli tourists have traveled to the UAE, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has said. Many of those visits have been to Dubai, which does not require quarantine upon arrival and is open to tourists.

Shortly after the UAE-Israel pact was signed, the Trump administration authorized the sale of 50 advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, which would make it only the second country in the Middle East, after Israel, to buy those. The Biden administration has vowed to continue selling advanced armed aircraft and drones.

The UAE decision to normalize ties with Israel after the two countries signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords marked for the first time in more than two decades that an Arab state had established relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan. in 1979 and 1994, respectively. He was quickly followed by Bahrain, with similar announcements made later by Sudan and Morocco.

The Bidens administration has expressed support for these agreements, but has also said that they are not a substitute for engagement in issues between Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinians across political spectrum clash UAE ties with Israel, which undermine an old Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should be granted only in exchange for concessions to the Palestinians in a final peace settlement.

Lapids’ visit to the UAE comes just six weeks after an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip which killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children. The Gaza Ministry of Health has not said how many of the dead were militants. In Israel, 13 people died as a result of the conflict, including two children.

Emotions were high among the Arab public across the Gulf, particularly at the forefront of the conflict when Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in the last days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The place in East Jerusalem is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

Tensions in Jerusalem sparked rare public reprimands from the Emirati government, which has been quick to embrace and deepen its new public ties with Israel. in the months since the formalization of the links.

However, the UAE tone changed in public statements as Hamas began firing rockets at Israel. The UAE views Hamas as an Iran-backed militant group and a branch of the Islamic Muslim Brotherhood.

Lapids’s visit to the UAE also comes shortly after Israel’s new government was sworn in earlier this month. Lapid heads the central Yesh Atid party and is a well-known former speaker in Israel and novelist.

He reached a power-sharing deal with the ideologically right-wing Naftali Bennett, who made Israel the prime minister at the head of a coalition of eight different parties, ranging from Jewish ultranationalists to a small Islamic party.

___

Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.