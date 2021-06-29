How the timber industry misread Covid and ended up with a global shortage and very high prices

A pandemic increase in home purchase and renovation caused timber prices to rise. They may never return to normal, experts say.

As housing construction and renovation soared amid pandemic blockages, the price of timber rose from about $ 400 per thousand board feet in February 2020 to an all-time high of over $ 1,600 in early May. Prices have since fallen to as low as $ 800 still nearly double their pre-pandemic rates to what may be the new level for the near future.

In April, while timber prices hovered around $ 1,200, the National Association of Home Builders estimated that rising timber prices had added over $ 36,000 to the cost of a new home with a family.

The timber and home construction industries’ misread economic impact, as well as Covid-related restrictions on production and a ten-year period of under-construction of new homes since the 2008 financial crisis, set the stage for supply as demand increased, experts say.

Seeing the temporary economic downturn due to coronavirus blockages and outbreaks, timber producers, like many other products, shut down production and took in downtime, said Eric Kingsley, a forest economist and partner at Innovative Natural Resource Solutions, a consultancy. with offices in New Hampshire and Maine.

The assumption was … that housing starts, which is where most of the timber goes, it will fall, he said about building the new house and that there would be some peace. This turned out to be false.

A spokesman for the timber industry said it had in fact foreseen “quite good beginnings for housing” and the closure was “all for the safety of workers”, said Susan Yurkovich, president and CEO of the Forest Industries Council, a group industry lobbying for canada manufacturers, major supplier of softwood for usa

The price jump was “a classic case of supply and demand imbalance,” Yurkovich said, after the “massive supply chain disruption” due to Covid. “Never before in history have we had that kind of price appreciation so quickly.”

The mills are temporarily closed to implement new safety protocols and receive PPE. Some mills got downtime. Others had to cut production because workers got Covid. The mills were short when demand hit.

Home buying rumbled as consumers still had jobs and income to save suburban towns, opening up for a second home or a new remote work situation with space to disperse their family .

Workers who stayed in their existing homes added additions to the home offices or took care of delayed home renovation and expansion projects. Historically low interest rates and a stream of light money policies made it easier than ever for cash buyers on 401 (k) accounts and to destroy second and third homes.

All of this highlighted lower supplies and manpower, raising prices higher and creating the opportunity for more extreme price increases.

Also at stake were large buyers, who bought timber before further price increases, further limiting supplies.

More people were locked into contracts to make sure they had adequate supply. That brought more wood out of the open market, said Brian Leonard, a timber analyst with RCM Alternatives. You have many buyers who followed less wood.

A delivery log further stressed supply as grain shipments tied up rail cars and truck drivers continue to be in short supply.

Timely inventory means everyone needs it at the same time, and logistically we just couldn’t get wood, Leonard said.

After returning in the spring, factories rushed just as much to capture buying interest, adding shifts and hiring workers in the fall. Plants that were directed to be hit with the eye were brought back as soon as possible.

Lumber usually has a two-week delivery deadline and some customers are only receiving wood they ordered 4 to 6 weeks ago. Advantage in remittances has helped drive down prices.

High prices for timber and other commodities are being closely followed by policymakers. Earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited timber as an example of how pandemic recovery price inflation will work on its own in the market.

Our expectation is that these high-inflation readings we are seeing now begin to decline. And it will be like a difficult experience, Powell told reporters after the central bank’s monetary policy meeting, where consumer prices were discussed. Prices that have risen really fast due to shortages and barriers and the like, they should stop growing. And at some point, they, in some cases, have to fall. And we saw it in the case of timber.

A side effect of rising timber prices is that jobs are reporting higher levels of material theft.

A project manager in Tennessee said thieves had removed timber worth over $ 4,000 in a construction project.

“In today’s climate, in the construction industry, these things are like gold, so it hurts,” said Jason Georgevich, project manager for scenic city development. i said WRCB.

Police in some states have warned contractors not to buy lumber from Craigslist as it could be stolen.

Experts say they predict timber prices will continue to ease slowly, hovering at $ 500 or $ 600 by this fall, as mills add new shifts and find additional workers.

There is not much growth capacity when it comes to timber, Kingsley said. Anyone who can make softwood for the last 12 months has done so to the fullest extent possible.

However, loggers and landowners are not the ones who see fate. Prices for land and logs are set locally and have not benefited from the global timber market. At the same time, during a downturn, they were isolated from those effects.

Anyone who is a timber producer today is making a fortune, Leonard said.