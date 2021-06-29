Matt Hancock affair captured on camera raises questions about surveillance among Britain’s political elite





It is not the fact that the woman in question was not Hancock’s wife, nor did the photographs say that Hancock was breaking the rules of his Covid government, this is surprising Westminster colleagues the most.

It’s just that the images came from a security camera in Hancock’s office – and that he seemed to have no idea he was filming it.

The security implications for this are huge and the opposition Labor party is calling for a comprehensive security review across government buildings.

“This is not about the hypocrisy of Matt Hancock being exposed, it is about the potentially great dangers posed by such a weak Government approach to security in its own buildings,” said Conor McGinn, security minister at shadow of Workers. “The government should urgently review all of its key buildings, have intelligence agencies delete them for bugs and unauthorized CCTV, and address speculation about a private China-related company that has access to Whitehall interior, “he added. Whitehall is a main road through Westminster where many government buildings are located and the term is colloquially used to refer to the UK civil service. For what it’s worth, Downing Street is not formally commenting on the matter beyond saying it will have an internal review and guide away from all speculation on foreign involvement. Government officials suggested to CNN that the fact that a camera ended up in the office of a senior cabinet minister was a mistake rather than a conspiracy. They highlighted the fact that the building was rented by a private owner and that the camera should have been rented in 2017 when the government department was relocated. However, the fact that any information from inside what is supposed to be a secure office was taken from the building and given to an outside figure – in this case, the press – is deeply troubling to those who know what is going on inside the government. “All kinds of meetings take place in the office of a cabinet minister, far beyond your short options,” says David Davis, the former UK secretary for Brexit. “You may have classified documents on a desk; you may have information on national security issues.” This hyper-sensitivity is far from hysterical. The kinds of conversations that take place in the official offices of the oldest people in the government of a G7 nation are obviously very sensitive. “It’s not just that the apparatus has been there in the first place that worries me as such,” says a current government minister. “It’s that we did not have enough safeguards to stop a malicious human being from publishing that information in a newspaper. Replace an issue with sensitive defense plans and a newspaper with a foreign adversary, and you “start understanding why every minister I talk to is very worried.” Davis explained that when he first became a cabinet minister, one of his top civil servants warned him that he was now “a subject of interest to every intelligence agency in the world.” Beyond national security and secrets falling into the hands of Britain’s enemies, the Hancock office has hosted some of the most sensitive policy discussions of any cabinet minister in recent years due to the pandemic. “Over the past year, Matt has invited people from all over parliament, from private industry, scientific experts, as you call him, to discuss private things about how to treat this virus,” says a senior Conservative source. “These conversations have to take place privately because if, say, a conversation that looks at models showing the number of deaths in different scenarios, the public would come out.” Information security concerns can also lead to a detrimental shocking effect within government. “Governments need to be able to discuss things privately so that all options can be considered without political consequences,” says Tim Durrant, associate director of the institutional institute for government. “Dismissing ideas that are a little on the surface there could lead to weaker policy decisions. If ministers can not be sure that their conversations will remain private, it can be very detrimental to the government in generally, “he adds. Fears of further security flaws in Westminster have not yet subsided. Robert Buckland, the secretary of justice, told Sky News that he has requested that his department be “hidden only if there is unauthorized equipment out there that could cause national security breaches”. Hancock’s successor, Sajid Javid, told reporters that the offending camera had been deactivated. Past and present ministers will tell you that if you have an important job in government, you are always in danger of being seen. The Hancock affair could have been much worse. The existence of the camera was a mistake, there is no suggestion that it was a deliberate espionage attempt and the leak content did not have great national significance. However, modern espionage is often the prey of weak connections and amateurish mistakes. If the camera footage had been exploited by an enemy, Hancock could have been open to blackmail. So while one can focus on the private life of a politician, this episode has served as an embarrassing reminder that leaks will always happen and people outside the government will always want to see them. The UK can thank its lucky stars that this time, it was a relatively trivial matter.

