The Thai tiger park hopes to come back to life as foreign tourists return





PHUKET, Thailand, June 29 (Reuters) – A Thai tiger park in Phuket is preparing to welcome overseas visitors this week as businesses on the resort island hope to take advantage of a pilot program to allow tourists to be fully vaccinated in the Asian country. Southeast. Under the plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 can bypass quarantine requirements and move freely around the island. After 14 days, excluding any coronavirus issues, they can travel elsewhere in Thailand. The general manager of Tiger Kingdom said the park had taken precautions before reopening on Thursday to ensure foreign visitors were comfortable. “We have vaccinated more than 90% of our staff and also trained them about ‘new normal’ tourism,” said Chadarat Taodaeng. The park, which offers close encounters with big cats is home to more than 50 tigers and a cheetah. Since the pandemic, the number of visitors has dropped from nearly 1,000 a day to less than 20. Thailand lost about $ 50 billion in tourism revenue last year as foreign gains fell 83% to 6.7 million, from a record 39.9 million in 2019. Phuket was hit particularly hard by job losses and business closures. “I am happy that there will finally be people visiting the tigers and the city of Phuket will be active again,” said assistant park manager Phonphawit Ton-od, adding that the reopening would “help both the tigers and even the minds of staff “health”. There has been an increase in the popularity of such parks, despite criticism from environmentalists and safety concerns following several cases of deportations. For the Thai government, returning visitors has been a priority, even though authorities have tried to contain a stubborn wave of coronavirus infections in recent months. The government hopes the Phuket pilot program will attract 129,000 visitors to Thailand in the third quarter of 2021, a number still below the average of 3.3 million monthly arrivals in 2019. “I am happy for the reopening of the park because our cheetah Gregor likes to be close to tourists and staff,” said goalkeeper Abdulrahim A-waekechi. Written by Ed Davies. Edited by Gerry Doyle Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thai-tiger-park-hopes-roar-back-life-foreign-tourists-return-2021-06-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos