Guided Face Mask Changes in Los Angeles As Covid-19 Delta Variant Spreads

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in Los Angeles Country, causing a change in face mask … [+] instructions. Now you can see more scenes like this: celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber wearing face masks last year in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)

Before you completely remove social distance and wear the face mask, take a look at what is happening in La La Land.

The Los Angeles County in California has experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 259 new Covid-19 cases and 3 new Covid-19-related deaths. This, in turn, has prompted the Department to change its guidelines for wearing face masks. According to a June 28 announcement, The department now strongly recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors in public places as a precaution.

This is everyone, as in any person, regardless of vaccination status. So unless you have a prominent tail or leaves on your body, you should wear a face mask when you are indoors in public places. Technically, the notice said that you should wear masks inside premises such as grocery stores or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers and workplaces when you do not know everyone’s vaccination status. But that basically means all such indoor environments. Above all, the U.S. honor system has worked, as has a construction site operating a nuclear reactor. If you have not already understood or read some dating site profiles recently, people can lie about all sorts of things, including their vaccination status. In fact, some people lie as if sparking space lasers were lighting up their pants.

Here is a tweet from the Department with the announcement:

Why are Covid-19 cases on the rise in Los Angeles County? Gee, can premature relaxation be related? This is the premature relaxation of social distance measures and the use of face mask? While various states and municipalities have withdrawn precautions (California was essentially removed from face mask requirements on June 15), many people seem to be behaving as if the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has gone the way of TV series. Game of Thrones and reached its end.

They seem to be shaking hands with jazz in Covid-19 precautions, despite the continued spread of severe acute coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) syndrome and the fact that many people remain unvaccinated. There are still ways to go before enough people are vaccinated to reach herd immunity thresholds to break the transmission chain. Therefore, premature relaxation cannot lead to a happy ending and instead allow the virus to gain even more ground, or peg, again.

The next issue is the Delta variant. Ever since the first version of acute coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) acute respiratory syndrome came out to start the pandemic, subsequent variants have been as Sharknado the film and its sequels, getting worse and worse. As I described yesterday for him Forbes, the Delta variant appears to be 40% to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was already more transmissible than the original version of the virus. The Delta variant may be more likely to make people even sicker.

Because the Delta variant is more contagious, it can spread faster and further than other versions of the virus. In fact, according to the Department, half of all variants of the Covid-19 coronavirus sequenced in Los Angeles County as of the week ending June 12 were Delta variants. As Pete Campbell said on the TV show Madmen, it’s not very good, Bob!

Restrictions such as the internal use of the face mask were lifted in Los Angeles on June 15, 2021. (Photo by … [+] FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

Sure, you might say, but I’m completely vaccinated. Why should I worry? Well, if you really believe this, do the following. Insert your smartphone. Put your hand on the table. Open your hand. Turn your palm up. And slap yourself in the face.

As I have said repeatedly, while Covid-19 vaccines can provide very good protection, they are not like giant full concrete condoms. They do not make you invincible like Paul Bunyan. Being fully vaccinated does not allow you to take care of the wind like you do a fart. The protection provided by the vaccines is very good, but not 100%, even against the original and Alpha versions of the virus. Yes, vaccines will protect you from the Delta variant, but as I wrote on Sunday about it Forbes, that protection may be even slightly lower. Two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccines or Moderna Covid-19 appear to provide close to 90% effective protection against symptomatic Covid-19, and one dose of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide approximately 60% protection.

The bottom line is that even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still catch the Covid-19 coronavirus. This is why maintaining other precautions like e.g. wearing face masks will be important as the pandemic continues.

Of course, with all the premature relaxation that is happening, it may have been a while since you last wore a face mask. You may be saying, what is this face mask thing, and how to wear it? Just in case you forgot, the announcement from the Department included a reminder also to wear face masks properly. Note that the Batman and Lone Ranger masks do not count. Even this type of face mask will not:

(Photo by Harry How / Getty Images)

Your face mask should not look like a chin strap. Her gotta should completely cover your nose and mouth. It should fit snugly around your nose and mouth just like a tassel on a politician’s head. In fact, for those who have not been fully vaccinated, the Department says they consider wearing a respirator for extra protection.

What is happening in Los Angeles is not a complete surprise. Back in May, I wrote a piece about Forbes, entitled Is it too early to say fully vaccinated Do you not need face masks, social distancing? Here are 5 concerns about Covid-19. In it, I asked if everyone was moving too fast to relax from the precautions and not taking a more progressive progressive approach. Municipalities could have linked progressive and relaxation measures to different measures to achieve different points, such as different levels of vaccination coverage. An example is how Israel, just relaxed in nature, faces masked mandates after over 50% of the total population was fully vaccinated, as I described earlier for Forbes.

Instead of setting such milestones, many municipalities have set arbitrary deadlines to calm all precautions and return to normalcy. But does that really make sense? Do you set arbitrary deadlines for achieving key goals in life such as marriage, the birth of a child, or collecting enough marmot to form a marmot orchestra? No, often the time for big actions depends on what is happening around you and when the right conditions can emerge.

It is always easier to prevent a virus from spreading than to contain it once it has spread. It is also more difficult to get people to re-adopt healthy behaviors after they have stopped doing them. This is why you should gradually relax with precautions based on how the prevailing conditions appear to be. The spread of the Delta variant has suggested that things in Los Angeles may have been a bit LAX.