



The new Manchester City police chief has not ruled out excluding the 27 million blocked forces crime registration system after facing new charges for failed victims. The second largest police force in England and Wales launched the computer system just two years ago, but it remains overwhelmed by problems, according to serving officers. Stephen Watson, who took over as police chief three weeks ago, said he had ordered a review of the Integrated Operations Policing System (iOPS) but that the information I have shows me that it does not work. The Manchester Police Department is on special measures after an inspection report found that it had failed to record 80,000 crimes one in five of all offenses reported in the year by June 2020. The force faced new criticism Tuesday after several serving officers and former officers told BBCs Newsnight the program that was still failing victims. Officials said the panic buttons on their radios did not work properly and that police were sometimes sent to potentially life-threatening incidents without being told that firearms might be present. It was reported that 155 officers had applied to leave the Greater Manchester Police to join Lancashire’s neighboring troops in the most recent period, from five in 2017. Watson said iOPS may not be the only reason for the exodus but acknowledged officers could vote on foot for the failures. Asked if he would remove iOPS, which went straight in 19 months after the schedule in July 2019, he said: I will be in a position a long time ago to make an informed decision about the future. The one I am not afraid of and the information I have tells me it does not work. Watson said he had commissioned an independent technical report to see if iOPS could be radically improved or, if not, what are the options for doing something different. He added: “Everything very well encourages this patient to throw out and get something new good, we were talking about many, many millions of pounds and two or three years worth of procurement program here so these things should be considered as should. Its Accounting Size Inspectorate (HMIC) previously said iOPS failures had exposed hundreds of people vulnerable to potential risk of injury. Watson, who spent six years returning to South Yorkshire police following the Rotherham abuse scandal, was named after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham demanded the resignation of former police chief Ian Hopkins in December. The GMP has said it plans to hire 325 new officers by 2022, paid for by a council tax increase, as part of an election promise from Burnham.

