At least 4 Catholic churches were destroyed on indigenous land in one week





They are the latest in a string of recent events affecting the country’s indigenous communities. Churches were destroyed as Canada faces its history of systematic abuse of indigenous communities with the recent revelations of hundreds of human remains at the sites of two former boarding schools, which were operated by Catholic religious groups.

Police and firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a fire at St. Ann’s Catholic Church on the land of the Similkameen Upper Indian Gang. Within hours, someone called police to report that the Chopaka Catholic Church on the land of the Similkameen Lower Indian Gang was also burning, Sgt said. Jason Bayda of the Canadian Mounted Police Penticton South Royal.

Authorities described Saturday’s fires and two other fires that occurred last week as suspicious, Bayda said in a statement. Investigations are ongoing without arrests or charges, police said.

The other two fires took place in the southern Okanagan region on June 21, which is National Indigenous Day in Canada. An officer with the Penticton RCMP was patrolling near the land of the Penticton Indian Gang at 1:22 a.m. when he spotted the flames coming from Holy Heart Church, police said in a statement.

About two hours later, police said they received a call about another fire at St. Gregory Church in the land of the Osoyoos Indian Band, which is about 25 miles away. Both churches were burned to the ground and investigators are describing the fires as suspicious, police said. When Father Sylvester Obi Ibekwe heard of the fire in the Church of the Sacred Heart, he hastily went there and realized that the historic building had been completely destroyed. “The church is gone. All I could see was ashes, rubble, rubble. How could that be? What happened? What can I do now? I felt helpless and helpless,” he wrote in a message to the parishioners. Ibekwe is the parish priest of Penticton Catholic Parish , which includes the Church of the Sacred Heart. Bishop Gregory J Bittman of Nelson Roman Catholic Diocese said he was saddened by the fires that destroyed churches on June 21. “For many years, our priests have been welcomed to serve in these mission churches, and we hope this ministry will continue. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by the fires, and we are grateful that no one died or was physically injured. , ” Bittman said in a statement. CNN has reached the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Archdiocese of Vancouver for comment. While authorities have not discussed a possible motive for the fires, the head and council of the Similkameen Lower Indian Gang said in a statement about the fires on Saturday that they understood the “grief and anger” felt by people across the Indian country in on the eve of the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children on the site of a former school in the southern hinterland of British Columbia. “This is a symptom of trauma between the generations that our survivors and descendants have experienced, there is support to help treat these emotions in a more healing way,” said the leaders of the Similkameen Lower Indian Gang. In their statement, LSIB leaders said they were shocked, angry and distrustful after discovering the church had been destroyed but noted that “it is not our place to say who to worship and what historical significance it’s to members of our community. “We are all free to choose and it is our place as a community to uphold that freedom.” Indigenous leaders and survivors of residential schools in Canada have called on officials to investigate every former residential school in the country since the remains of more than 200 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in late May. The Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of the largest in Canada and operated from the late 19th century until the late 1970s. It was opened and run by the Catholic Church until the federal government took it over in the late 1960s. Last week, the First Cowessess Nation in Saskatchewan announced that at least 750 unmarked graves were found on the grounds of the former Medieval Indian Residential School. Indigenous leaders began checking radars on school premises in the days following the discovery at Kamloops school. At least 130 schools were in operation across Canada between the late 19th century and 1996, many of them run by the Catholic Church or the federal government. Two Catholic religious groups, known as the Oblates, who were involved in the operation of many of the residential schools across Canada, including those in Marieval and Kamloops, have said they intend to uncover all historical documents related to the inclusion of tire. “We remain very sorry for our involvement in residential schools and the damage they did to indigenous peoples and communities,” the groups said in a statement. Cowessess chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters Friday that it was time for the Catholic Church, especially Pope Francis, to apologize to Indigenous communities, saying “a pardon is a milestone in the healing journey.” Earlier this month, Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said they have planned a meeting between the Pope and a group of locals, including seniors, residential school survivors and young people from across Canada. “The event will also provide Pope Francis with a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Indigenous Peoples, to express his cordial closeness, to address the impact of colonization and the implications of the Church in residential schools, in order to responds to the suffering of Indigenous Peoples and the continuing effects of intergenerational trauma, “the The CCCB said in a statement. The meeting was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but could occur by the end of 2021, the CCBD said.

CNN’s Paula Newton contributed to this report.

