



JOHANNESBURG South Africa’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma, the country’s former president, for 15 months on contempt charges after he challenged an order to appear before a corruption probe amid dizzying financial scandals that tarnished his tenure as leader of the countries. from 2009 to 2018 The move to detain Mr Zuma, a friend of Nelson Mandela and one of the dominant figures in the ruling African National Congress party since the end of apartheid in 1994, was a notable development in the legacy of corruption that overshadowed his years in power. Mr Zuma was not in court on Tuesday and he was not immediately taken into custody. The decision by the Constitutional Court to arrest Mr Zuma came five months after the same body ordered him to appear before the corruption probe, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. But Mr Zuma bravely challenged the court. Not only did he fail to appear to testify before the investigation, but he also disregarded the high court proceedings for contempt, refusing so much as to make a defense.

The call to imprison Mr Zuma for his opposition comes at a time when many saturated South Africans appear to have rallied after efforts by incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa to root out corruption in government and the ANC party. The looting of public enterprises by government officials has severely damaged the lives of ordinary citizens, who feel troubled by problems such as poor service delivery, frequent power outages and water shortages. Irritated South Africans are protesting often. Mr Zuma, 79, has in many ways become the most powerful representation of the lost government leadership. In an effort to regain public confidence, the current president, Mr. Ramaphosa, has gone in recent months after some of the leading figures of his parties including the Minister of Health, amid the pandemic and the Secretary General of the ANC, the third – most powerful member of the party who have been accused of corruption, forced them to leave their roles within the ANC while facing charges. It was a decisive move that many South Africans have said was too late. But it has also caused a split within the party. Although Mr. Ramaphosa appears to have the support of the ANC majority, he remains a strong nucleus of Zuma loyalists.

Tuesday’s decision was announced in a sparsely populated courtroom in Johannesburg, with limited attendance due to the rise of coronavirus infections in the country. Justice Sisi Khampepe sat on a curved dais in front of a background of the South African flag and a red brick wall, methodically reading the court ruling. She spent several minutes reviewing the history of the case before announcing Mr. Zuma’s fate. Mr Zuma himself launched an investigation into corruption he has since avoided. Launched in 2018, it came after a report detailing the extent of corruption in state-owned enterprises and government departments during its administration. In its extensive mandate, the commission has questioned more than 250 witnesses. Mr. Zuma is the first to refuse to testify. He has argued that he is not legally obliged to do so, saying that Justice Zondo harbors a personal revenge against him. The judge dismissed the argument as unfounded. Beyond the commissions’ investigation, Mr Zuma faces additional serious legal problems related to corruption allegations. He is being prosecuted on charges of racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering after being accused of taking bribes from a French arms manufacturer when he was vice president in 1999. That trial was set to begin earlier this year, but the case has been repeatedly delayed. Recently, Mr Zumas’s legal team has demanded that the chief prosecutor be removed, claiming he was biased. The case has been postponed to July. While Mr Zuma is a polarizing figure in South Africa, he maintains considerable support, increasing the risk of protests from sympathizers and supporters. Z. Ramaphosa, ish-Z. MP Zumas, won the ANC leadership in 2017 after an internal battle. Shortly afterwards, he forced Mr Zuma to step down as president, a humiliating loss that Mr Zuma has not forgiven.

Mr Ramaphosas vows to root out corruption and patronage within the ANC has faced strong resistance from a rival faction within the party. The ANC has dominated South African politics since the end of the apartheid era. Mr Zuma’s critics worried that his refusal to testify would seriously undermine the corruption probe and further alienate South Africans tired of what they see as impunity and lack of accountability for senior ANC politicians. .

