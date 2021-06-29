



Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Zhiyan Cao, Andrew Gershon, Kim Le and Caroline Swett have been appointed firm advisors and that Patrick Fasoro, Chris Garrett, Friedrich Popp and Cameron Sim have been appointed international advisers to the firm. Their promotions are effective on July 1, 2021. Zhiyan Cao is a member of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions Group and is a resident of the New York office. She advises US and offshore private equity clients on buying and selling, joint ventures and fund investments. Mrs. Cao took BA and LL.B. with honors from the University of New South Wales in Australia in 2009. Patrick Fasoro is a member of the firm’s Tax Department and is a resident of the London office. It focuses on the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, securities offerings, private equity transactions and the formation of private equity funds. Mr. Fasoro mori LL.M. in Taksim from New York University School of Law in 2014, his honorary JD from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law in 2009 and BS from Rutgers-Newark University in 2002. Chris Garrett is a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions Group and the Data and Security Strategy and is a resident of the London office. He advises companies on all matters of employment law, including those relating to mergers and acquisitions, and on all aspects of data privacy compliance, data protection issues, and response to data breach incidents. under UK and EU data protection law. Mr. Garrett received his LPC with distinction from the Nottingham School of Law in 2001 and his first degree rating from Cardiff University in 2000. Andrew Gershon is a member of the firm’s Investment Management Group and is a resident of the New York office. It represents clients in secondary transactions including traditional acquisitions and dispositions of fund interests, leverage acquisitions and unions, direct secondary transactions, fund recapitalisations and restructurings, tender offers and co-investment opportunities. Mr. Gershon received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2013 and his BA magna award from Columbia University in 2008. Kim Le is a member of the firm’s Health and Life Sciences Group and is a resident of the San Francisco office. It provides strategic regulations, compliance and transactional advice to healthcare clients and investors, including on fraud and abuse, data privacy and cyber security issues. Mrs. Le received her JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2008, her MS with honors from the Wolfson Center for Medical Education at the University of Birmingham in 2004 and her BA amount from the University of Maryland in 2003. Friedrich Popp is a member of the firm’s Judicial Procedures Department and is a resident of the Frankfurt office. It focuses on arbitration, litigation, internal investigations, corporate law, data protection and money laundering in addition to transactions, private equity, banks and capital markets. Mr. Popp received his doctorate in law from the University of Vienna in 1997 and LL.M. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2010. Cameron Sim is a member of the firm’s International Dispute Resolution Group and is a resident of the Hong Kong office. He is qualified in Hong Kong, New York, England and Wales and Australia and acts as an advisor to international arbitration proceedings around the world, with a focus on disputes related to Asia. Mr Sim was previously a clerk for the President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. He received his Master of Laws (BCL) with distinction from Oxford University in 2012, and BA and LL.B. with first class honors from the University of Melbourne in 2009. Caroline Swett is a member of the firm’s Financial Institutions and Banking Groups and is based in the New York office. It advises domestic and foreign banks and other financial institutions on a wide range of regulatory, enforcement and transaction issues, including assisting clients in identifying and addressing legal, supervisory and reputable transaction-related issues, investigations of government and internal investigations. Mrs. Swett received a JD from Jale High School in 2012 and a BA from Brown University in 2006. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a top law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We offer effective solutions to our clients’ most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgments and a unique collaborative approach.

