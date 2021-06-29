The mouse was thought to be extinct for 150 years and was found living on the island near Western Australia





The scientists compared DNA samples from eight extinct Australian rodents and 42 of their living relatives, and found that the missing Gould rat was “indistinguishable” from the Shark Bay rat.

Researchers have been studying the decline of the country’s native species since the arrival of Europeans in Australia in 1788.

The rat – which will still be known by the common name “djoongari”, or “Shark Bay rat” – was once found all over the country, from Southwest Australia to New South Wales, but was last seen in 1857. The introduction of invasive species, agricultural land clearing and new diseases destroyed native species, the researchers said, adding that climate change and poor fire management also affected population sizes.

The remaining djoongari populations were located on a single 42 square kilometer (16.2 square mile) island in Shark Bay, Bernier Island. A small population is not enough for a species to survive, the researchers said, so the rats were sent to two other islands to create new populations.

“The revival of this species brings good news in the face of the disproportionately high rate of extinction of native rodents, which accounts for 41 per cent of Australian mammal extinction since European colonization in 1788,” said lead author Emily Roycroft, an evolutionary biologist at the National Australian University. ANU), said in a statement. “It ‘s exciting that Gould’ s mouse is still around, but its extinction shows how quickly this species spread to most of Australia, surviving only on the offshore islands of Western Australia. it is a major population collapse, “she added. The team also studied seven other extinct native species, which were found to have high genetic diversity immediately before extinction, showing that their populations were widespread before the arrival of the Europeans. “This shows that genetic diversity does not offer guaranteed insurance against extinction,” Roycroft warned. More than 80% of Australia’s mammals are endemic , as a result of Australia ‘s long period of isolation from other continents. But the country has what researchers describe in a 2015 paper as a “ extraordinary rate of extinction “Meanwhile, a study published in 2019 found that Australia was home to 6-10% of the world known extinctions after 1500. Roycroft said the extinction of seven native species occurred “very quickly”. “They were probably ordinary, with large populations before the arrival of the Europeans. But the introduction of wild cats, foxes and other invasive species, the clearing of agricultural lands and new diseases have absolutely destroyed native species,” she said. Humans have already wiped out hundreds of species and pushed many more to the brink of extinction through wildlife trade, pollution, habitat loss, and the use of toxic substances. The sixth mass extinction of the Earth is happening now , much faster than previously expected – and the rate at which species are dying has accelerated in recent decades, scientists have warned. The research will be published in the journal PNAS next month.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasov contributed to the report.

