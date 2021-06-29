The devastation in the East Jerusalem neighborhood raises tensions in the city





The operation comes during a period of heightened tension in Jerusalem, with Palestinian residents in another neighborhood, Shejh Jarrah , facing the threat of being forcibly evicted from their homes and a series of violent clashes in May between Israeli police and Palestinians around the Aqsa Mosque in the Old City.

The bulldozers, along with Israeli police forces, arrived in Al Bustan around 8:00 a.m., area residents said, and it took about two hours to demolish the building, which housed a butcher shop.

The shop owner, Nidal Rajibi, had received the mandated warning letter, locals said, which had instructed him to withdraw the building by last Sunday.

Israeli authorities say the store, along with several other buildings in the area where residents say notices were also served, were built without the necessary permits. Locals say they have tried to get a building permit but are always refused.

Rajib was taken away by police, along with his brother, during the operation, while six people received injuries caused by rubber bullets, while security forces clashed with locals, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. “The Israelis told us to cut our houses ourselves, but the residents said we would not destroy our houses with our own hands. They destroyed a shop to pull out a rag for what was to come, they wanted to try the reaction of the Palestinian street, “Kutayba Odeh told CNN outside the destroyed shop. About 90 structures in Al Bustan could face eventual destruction, according to Jerusalem-based lawyer Daniel Seidemann, who has chronicled Israel’s settlement policies for decades, even though more than 70 demolition orders have been upheld by the court, he says. , making cleaning the neighborhood in a very difficult operation. Al Bustan lies near the archeological site of the City of David, just south of the Old City. Lying in East Jerusalem, it is considered a territory illegally occupied by most of the international community, although Israel considers the entire city as its sovereign territory. While the immediate fate of the neighborhood may be unclear, Seidemann says Israel’s long-term goals are clear. “It is part of a project to ring the Old Town with settlements and open spaces in relation to biblical inspired themed settlements,” he said. Another neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Shejh Jarrah , has been the scene of repeated violence in recent months, with Israeli police accused of harsh tactics in the face of protests over the possible expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes. Families are trying to prevent the loss of their homes by a Jewish organization which says it holds ownership documents for the properties. Palestinian families settled in the neighborhood decades ago, when East Jerusalem was under Jordanian control, after losing their homes in what became the state of Israel during the fighting in the late 1940s.

