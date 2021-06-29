Abu Dhabi will ban the unvaccinated from almost all public places, schools

DUBAI, UAE Abu Dhabi will deny access to almost all public spaces, as well as schools, for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus, the Emirati government announced late Monday evening. The oil-rich UAE announced its review of the plan in April, but put no restrictions. Now, they are set to be approved in its capital of 1.5 million people starting August 20th. “The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee has approved allowing only those vaccinated to enter certain public places after vaccinating 93 per cent of the target groups in the emirates and maintaining public health,” read a tweet from the office. and media Abu Dhabi. Entry restrictions will apply to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, leisure facilities, sports activities and all other retail businesses that are not within shopping malls or malls. An exception will remain for entry into “essential” businesses such as pharmacies and supermarkets, reads a subsequent tweet. “The decision also applies to health clubs, resorts, museums and cultural centers, theme parks, universities and institutes, schools and kindergartens,” the Twitter post continued. Children under the age of 15 and those with special vaccination exemptions will be exempt from the new rule.

Almost everyone was vaccinated

Abu Dhabi boasts of high vaccination rate, which its health ministry says is now at 93% of the emirate population, as part of its justification for the move. The UAE as a whole has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with more than 15 million doses of vaccine administered in its immigrant-majority population of just over 10 million. Since all vaccines available in the UAE require two doses, this is enough to fully vaccinate about 77% of the Gulf country population, according to a calculation by Reuters.

An Emirati man, wearing a protective mask, walks to al-Barsha Health Center in the Emirate of Dubai Bay on December 24, 2020. CACACE GIUSEPPE | AFP through Getty Images

The announcement from Abu Dhabi still faced some criticism, at least online. “They never explain how it will affect visitors? They can not register their vaccines in al Hosn if taken elsewhere. Does that mean visitors can not go anywhere in Abu Dhabi? Good luck tourism! !! ” wrote a Twitter user in response to the news, referring to the application for registration and vaccination of Al Hosn of the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi did not specify whether this would apply to tourists and did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. Upcoming entry bans for the unvaccinated so far only apply in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, the commercial and tourist capital of the UAE, some businesses like bars and restaurants require proof of full vaccination, but the restrictions are not universal.

The Sheikhdom Desert has recorded 631,160 infections and 1,807 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University, and current daily infections average about 2,100, roughly half its peak level in late January. But the figures do not specify in which emirates or cities cases or deaths are identified. And Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the UAE’s most populous emirates, have approached their vaccination campaigns somewhat differently. Abu Dhabi from the end of 2020 onwards offered only the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, in line with its plan to produce the vaccine on site thanks to a joint venture between Sinopharm and the technology company based in Abu Dhabi Group 42, commonly known as G42. Dubai, meanwhile, offered Sinopharm, the Pfizer-BioNTech film developed by the Americans and Germans, the UK-based Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V. Most of the vaccines that have been administered locally are Sinopharm of China, which was offered to all groups of people much earlier than the other pictures. All vaccines in the country are free.

Uncertain efficacy of the vaccine

But some countries and residents are not convinced by the efforts of the UAE. Remains in “red list” for travel meaning a strict quarantine required upon arrival or entry is banned altogether for some countries including the United Kingdom, a major trading and tourism partner. And Abu Dhabi is now offering Pfizer shots as well as a third, or booster, filmed by Sinopharm to residents after news broke that an undisclosed number of people did not produce enough antibodies against Covid-19 after taking both doses. Sinopharm. The neighboring Gulf state of Bahrain is offering the same. Several Chinese vaccine recipients have reported Covid contracting despite being fully vaccinated.