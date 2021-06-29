COP26 President visits Russia to determine the benefits of a net zero future





Alok Sharma arrives in Russia to discuss climate change co-operation ahead of UK COP26 climate summit in November

He will meet with Russian ministers, business leaders and civil society and encourage Russia to engage in zero emissions by 2050

COP26 president to welcome Russia’s commitment to international climate co-operation at Earth Day Climate Day Leaders Summit in April COP26 President-elect Alok Sharma is in Moscow to discuss Russia’s role in international efforts to tackle climate change and to strengthen support for a comprehensive outcome negotiated at the Glasgow conference later this year. With less than five months to go before the critical UN climate change conference, Mr. Sharma will meet with leaders from the Russian government, business and civil society to hear their priorities for COP26 and explore areas of cooperation. . The UK is urging Russia, as a G20 economy, to join the movement to reach zero emissions by mid-century, which is critical to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C. The COP president will also discuss the importance of nature protection, stressing that Russia is home to more than 20% of the world’s forests, as well as climate finance and efforts to help the world adapt to respond to the dangers of nature. climate. Mr Sharma will also discuss the Ministerial meeting he is hosting in London next month to move progress towards an ambitious outcome in Glasgow, which Russia has been invited to attend. As a world leader in energy efficiency, renewables and innovation, the UK was the first major economy to pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050, and more than 70% of the world economy is now covered by a net zero target -% when the UK took over the next COP Presidency. Russia has the potential to play a leading role, as a major producer and exporter of hydrocarbons, and as the fourth largest emitter in the world. The economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic presents a clear opportunity for clean, green investments, especially in infrastructure. The low carbon economy offers great potential for growth in the coming decades, with opportunities for Russia in the renewable energy sectors. While in Moscow, Mr. Sharma will host a reception to open the Russian-British Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Forum on COP26: UK-Russia ESG Engagement Opportunities. He will also meet with Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, Presidential Adviser on Climate Change Ruslan Edelgeriyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. Prior to the visit, Mr. Sharma said: Climate change is a real and urgent threat to our planet, and time is running out to address it. COP26 is our ultimate best hope of keeping that critical 1.5C target alive and building a greener, brighter future for all of us. Taking advantage of the benefits offered by the transition to a cleaner and greener economy, Russia has an opportunity to show real leadership as the world continues its journey towards zero net emissions. I welcome the support that President Putin has shown for international cooperation to tackle climate change, and look forward to constructive discussions here in Moscow. As the fourth largest emitter in the world, Russia is an essential player in the fight against climate change. Finish

