



The government has announced 3m euros in funding to advance work on the Transboundary Narrow Water Bridge, which will connect the Morne Mountains area with the Cooley Peninsula. The money from the Common Island Fund will see the project brought to the tender stage, based on the current bridge project and existing planning permission. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said further funds will be allocated from the Common Island Fund once the due diligence process is completed and the final costs of the project are determined. The planning permit is in order for a 280-meter cable-stayed bridge, anchored by two towers at both ends, for car and bicycle traffic. The proposed bridge would connect the A2 Newry dual carriageway with Warrenpoint at Co Down with R173 at Omeath at Co Louth and would have the ability to allow ships to pass through and into the Newry Channel. Mr Martin said: “I’m pleased that work on the Narrow Water Bridge is now progressing, supported by funding from the Shared Island Fund. “This project was first proposed decades ago, and has been a long and very symbolic commitment of the Government, as reflected in the Stormont House-Fresh Start and New Decade New Approach agreements. “I am determined that the repeated commitment to build the Narrow Water Bridge will now be delivered.” Mr Martin continued: “The bridge will connect the Morne Mountains and the Cooley Peninsula, providing great growth in tourism and connections in the eastern border region and will act as a key facilitator for the improvement of active cross-border activities and recreation including the development of greenways, hiking trails and park amenities. “The Narrow Water Bridge is a real all-island project, with strong cross-party political support in the north and south. It will open up new and exciting opportunities, with great potential for the local economy and beyond. “ Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien added: “The Narrow Water Bridge has been a priority for the Government for many years and I am very pleased that through the Common Island Fund, this project can now begin with zell. “Local authorities in the eastern border region have played a key role in advocating for the Narrow Water Bridge over the past five decades, recognizing the great symbolic, economic and social importance of the project to the people living there.” Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am pleased to welcome this long-awaited progress on the iconic Narrow Water Bridge. The Narrow Water Bridge brings with it the potential for great opportunities for tourism and connection to the local area. of Carlingford Lough and right on our island. “Today’s announcement of funding will be essential to move the project forward and get on-site delivery.” Depending on all the processes required, construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

