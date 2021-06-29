International
Crude oil prices return – Top International News
1. American markets moving back up; Job data coming soon
The S&P 500 headed for new all-time highs with major industrial gains today. Financial stocks lagged behind on Tuesday, with finances behind. Markets around the world are reaching high levels as the quarter ending in June closes. Jobs report in the US will be hosted this Friday.
BlackRock Investment strategists are lowering expectations from the US market in the short term by saying that other developed countries may show faster economic growth. Will this include more investor confidence in India?
Stoxx Europe up 0.35%
Dow Jones up 0.35%
NASDAQ decreased by 0.057%
2. JPMorgan Opens New Trade Center in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the new JPMorgans shopping center in Paris on Tuesday. The shopping center is focused on the European debt trade and is expected to employ 800 people in Paris by 2022. The new Paris shopping center is a seven-storey building next to the Louvre museum.
3. Bridgepoint Prepares For Listings In London
Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans to list on the London Stock Exchange and raise $ 416 million (s 3,000 crores), the company said on Tuesday. Bridgepoint, which focuses on medium-sized deals, will use the amount for growth plans and pay off the debt.
4.SoftBank Stops the Production of Pepper Robots, Dropping Its Robotic Business
Reports say SoftBank Group stopped production of its humanoid robot called Pepper last year, removing many jobs in its global robotics business. Ironically, Pepper was meant to help with labor shortages, but the company will have to cut about 160 jobs in France in September as the model could not find enough demand.
5. JPMorgan to buy OpenInvest startup
JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Tuesday unveiled plans to buy OpenInvest, a start-up fintech. The startup, which is supported by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, helps financial advisers build, manage and report on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) portfolios. More details are not available now
6. Walmart will start selling privately labeled insulin soon
Walmart will start selling low-priced private-label analog analog this week under the name ReliOn NovoLog. The company hopes to develop its healthcare business through this and be in line with its competitors. ReliOn NovoLog is a fast-acting insulin analogue used to control blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes
7. Modernas Covid vaccine effective against the Delta variant
Moderna researchers in the data produced today have claimed that their vaccine produced antibodies against the Delta variant of Covid-19. This variant has spread rapidly throughout the world, causing more closures.
The vaccine from Moderna was approved for use by India today and will be imported from Cipla.
Shares of Moderna have risen more than 6% on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today.
8. Gold prices go down to two months lower; Strong dollar
Gold prices have fallen to their lowest level since mid-April as the dollar continues to strengthen. The dollar gaining strength shows that many players keep it as a safe haven and thus put pressure on Gold prices.
There are growing concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreading to Europe. Wealth is heading for its biggest monthly decline since 2017 after the US Federal Reserve spoke of its forecasts for interest rate hikes.
9. Crude oil prices bounce back; The UAE warns of slow supply
Crude oil prices on the international market jumped 1% with Brent reaching $ 74.77 / barrel. This comes after yesterday’s steep decline ahead of the OPEC + meeting later this week.
According to reports, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has said it will cut crude supplies by 15%, although Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to support increased production at this week’s meeting.
10. House prices in the UK jump sharply. Bubble formation?
House prices in the UK have risen at the fastest pace since 2004 as buyers consume supplies before tariff refunds. An increase of 13.4% from year to year was seen since last June.
A nearly $ 15,000 ($ 21,000) housing cut is set to expire this week in the country. But what worries a bubble is that it is not a regional phenomenon. Housing prices in the US today have risen the most in more than 30 years in April, according to Bloomberg.
Is this the beginning of a bubble? Tell us in the comments section of the marketfeed app!
