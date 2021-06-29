Cain International buys 50% stake in Munich office project Koryfeum | tidings





Cain International is buying a 50% stake in an Munich office development project as its debut transaction in the German market. The real estate manager said that the European Real Estate Opportunity Fund I Fund has agreed to buy half of the 80,400 mq office known as Koryfeum in a joint venture with FREO group, with whom Cain already has existing joint ventures in Spain and France The first phase of the Koryfeum project is expected to be delivered in the second half of next year. In total, the project includes six buildings. Daniel Harris, Head of European Investment at Cain International, said: This acquisition represented a unique opportunity to enter an attractive sub-market and work together with a partner determined to develop an innovative, high-class office campus good. Harris said sentiment about the German market has remained positive throughout the pandemic, while Munich, in particular, has seen a high level of investor interest as a result of its limited space with high free quality and consistent rental prices. . He added: “There is a market that aligns with our investment strategy to focus on European gateway cities and one that we enter with great confidence in its long-term prospects.” Cains European Real Estate Opportunity Fund I closed in May with 324 million capital from its investors including 70 million from Goldman Sachs Vintage Funds. Cain said the fund has invested 82% of commitments in several European gateway cities, including Dublin, Paris and Madrid as well as projects in Krakow and Warsaw. Jan Heidelmann, Managing Director of freon Germany, said: We first got this site knowing the incredibly strong foundations offered by its location. This area of ​​Munich is becoming increasingly popular as a center of innovation and technology, while the city in general has almost no free space, generating demand for high quality and sustainable office space, a trend that has only been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Following joint ventures in Spain and France, we are pleased to partner with Cain in this exciting project, especially as they debut in Germany, a market that is crucial in the history of the FREO Group. To read the digital edition of the latest IPE Real Assets magazine click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://realassets.ipe.com/news/cain-international-buys-50-stake-in-munich-office-project-koryfeum/10053740.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos