Simon Wilson will succeed William Stovin as President of Markel International | tidings





LONDONR, June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Simon Wilson will become the next President of Markel International, a wholly owned subsidiary. He will succeed William Stovin who has led the Markel International division since 2008. The transition is part of a planned legacy that will enter into full force no later than January 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval. Stovin joined Markel as part of the acquisition of Terra Nova Holdings, Ltd. in 2000. The agreement was part of a long-term strategy to expand Markel’s footprint beyond North America become a global player in specialty insurance. To that end, Stovin played a key role in helping Markel expand into more than 60 insurance offices in 16 different countries. Under Stovin, gross written premiums increased profitably at an annual growth rate of about seven percent more than doubling the size of the division. “Markel is a really great company and having the opportunity to help expand it to new frontiers has been a great honor. I will always admire this organization and know that Markel International will be on hand. excellent under the leadership of Simon, “said Stovin. Robert Cox, President and Chief Insurance Officer for Markel, commented, “Our global expansion was one of the most important decisions in Markel’s history, and William deserves considerable credit for making it a success. His disciplined approach to growth profitable of our wholesale business while also establishing and expanding our international retail operations has laid the foundation for tremendous growth in the future, and I am confident that Simon will use this foundation to successfully lead our international operations in achieving our lucrative growth goals. “ Wilson comes to the position with nearly 20 years of experience scaling the international operations of major specialty insurance organizations. He joined Markel in 2010 to lead the development of international business and he was the chief architect of the National Markets division with operations in Europe AND Canada, which profitably increased by $ 121 million to $ 402 million in gross annual written premium over the last decade. Wilson currently serves as the Managing Executive of Global Strategy for Markel. Before joining Markel, he led Lloyd’s Asia platform in Singapore. “I’m honored to have been selected for this role and hope to build on William’s legacy. Markel wants to be a leader in each of our pursuits, and our 90-year history has proven that the best way to do that is “Through in-depth expertise and outstanding service. Our commitment to understanding our customers’ needs by exceeding their expectations will continue to be at the forefront of our minds as we further scale our international operations,” Wilson said. Wilson will report to Cox and work from London office. Stovin will remain with the company in a consulting capacity next year. About Markel Markel Corporation is a diversified financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The main business markets of the company and signs of specialized insurance products. In each of the Company’s businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The company’s financial goals are to earn ongoing subscription and operating profits and superior return on investment to build shareholder value. Markel is a registered trademark of Markel Corporation. Visit Markel online at markel.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-wilson-to-succend-william-stovin-as-president-of-markel-international-301321592.html SOURCE Markel Corporation

