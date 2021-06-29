Sinochem International releases the 2020 sustainability report





SHANGHAI, June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sinochem International (600500.SH) released its 2020 Sustainability Report today. This is the 17th Sustainability Report released since 2005. The report highlights the company’s achievements in addressing climate change, carbon emission management, new business presence, technological innovation, precise poverty alleviation, and its contribution to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. It also demonstrates outstanding results in improving the long-term sustainability mechanism and shaping competitive edges in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Liu Hongsheng, CEO of Sinochem International, said: “The company is committed to building a world-class materials platform as we deliver on the strategy of being an innovative, well-driven, innovative chemical enterprise. We must use our vision to great on sustainability to help us achieve higher goals and our company must grow in a high quality way in the new era “. Advancing energy saving, reducing emissions and green chemistry Sinochem International always prioritizes climate change and reducing carbon emissions. The company has advanced clean technology and energy-saving equipment, exploring new ways to reduce carbon emissions and contributing to national sustainability strategies. The report shows that Sinochem International invested 424 million yuan in environmental protection projects in 2020 to promote energy savings and reduce emissions. The company’s total carbon dioxide emissions fell by 220,000 tonnes by 2019, and carbon dioxide emissions per tonne of product fell from 1.72 tonnes in 2019 to 1.49 tonnes in 2020. Sinochem International will further incorporate the “carbon neutrality” objective into its long-term strategy, increase research and development investment, and improve overall efficiency by improving process and supply chain management in order to pass forward with decarbonization. Responding to key policies and initiatives As Covid-19 raged in 2020, the company donated 130 tons of sodium hypochlorite, a disinfectant agent, and supplied more than 10,000 tons of them to the hard-hit areas. Donated also 1.38 million yuan with money and 510,000 yuan in supplies to support the country’s efforts to contain the pandemic. In 2020, Sinochem International split 7.19 million yuan as special funds for poverty alleviation and helped 832 national poverty-stricken counties sell 26,000 kilograms of their specialized agricultural products. Furthermore, the report identified the key framework, practice and performance performance of Sinochem International in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Improving the long-term mechanism for ESG In 2020, Sinochem International continued to improve its long-term sustainability mechanism and stepped up efforts to build a quantitative rating system. The company set up a “sustainability committee” at the board’s level and issued six sets of sustainability policies to improve information disclosure, ESG management, indicator management, and brand value. Sinochem International is widely recognized for excellence in ESG. In 2020, Sinochem International was selected in the Top 50 ESG Ratings of Companies Ranked in Of China Petrochemical Industry, ranked 4th with an A rating. It won the Responsible Enterprise of the Year award presented by Southern Weekend, and the ESG Golden Liability Award from Sina Finance. The company was also awarded the abronzemedal for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis, with its score increasing by 21% from 2019. TV Rheinland, a worldwide testing and certification institute, verified Sinochem International’s consistency performance in terms of inclusion, materiality, responsibility and impact. It is the first time a third party organization has been introduced to evaluate the report by Sinochem International. Yin Gefei, co-secretary of the ISO 26000 Global Stakeholder Network, said the report made comprehensive discoveries based on global and domestic standards, with a broader perspective to address both challenges and opportunities, and the report also included opinions from more stakeholders to help outline the corporate value proposition. In 2021, Sinochem International will continue to accelerate its sustainability strategy, deliver FINE Action 2030, and contribute to the transformation of the industry and the UN SDG. About Sinochem International Sinochem International Corporation is a Chinainternationally listed companies (stock code: 600500.SH) with substantial competition in new materials, intermediates, polymer additives, agrochemicals and natural rubber. It offers products and services in over 100 countries and regions. With a corporate vision of “Fine Chemistry, Green Life”, Sinochem International is committed to creating an innovative world-class chemical enterprise.

http://www.sinochemintl.com/ SOURCE Sinochem International Similar links www.sinochemintl.com

