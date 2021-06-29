Myanmar’s military has further tightened its grip on the country’s toy trade, using the industry to fund the Feb. 1 coup that plunged the country into unrest, says a new report released Tuesday, citing the chief’s son of the army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as among those who directly benefited from the enterprise.

Global Witness said corruption within the country’s fatigue sector reaches the top ranks of the military and the February 1 coup had only increased its ties to the multibillion-dollar industry, whose business runs mainly in China.

Our revelations about the military increasing control of the multibillion-dollar fatigue trade are emblematic of Tatmadaws’s extensive capture of the valuable sectors of the country’s economy, which finances their abuses, fosters conflict and helps enable their capture recent illegal energy, said Keel Dietz, Myanmar policy adviser to the observer, who exposes the links between human rights abuses and the environment.

The report warned that the coup could turn the road industry into a weak fund for the military and a source of political patronage to support the military regime, if sanctions and other forms of retaliation are not taken.

With an estimated strength of more than 400,000, the Myanmar army, also known as the Tatmadaw, has been the most politically influential player in the country since its independence in 1948. With the exception of brief periods of democratic leadership, generals have ruled place for decades.

For years, the military has also been accused of committing atrocities against its people, including the 2017 Rohingya violence that forced hundreds of thousands of predominantly Muslim minority groups to flee to Bangladesh. The United Nations and human rights groups have described the attack as a combination of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Recently, it resumed a separate armed conflict with ethnic rebels beginning in early 2020, displacing tens of thousands more inside, before seizing power from Aung’s elected National League for Democracy (NLD) government. San Suu Kyi in February.

Since the coup, he has launched a crackdown on opposition politicians and activists, as well as ordinary people protesting against taking power. According to the Bar Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group, state forces have already killed 883 people, while about 5,000 others have been arrested or convicted.

The coup only exacerbated the link between corruption and violence that marks the military’s role in the fatigue industry, the report said. He warned that the takeover could further open the gates of military corruption and plunge the fatigue mining region further into lawlessness, while also enriching military officials and their families.

Sons of generals

The Global Witness Report 2021 further develops an earlier 2015 exposure, in which it first established the connections of a number of senior generals with industry. Among the active companies in the road trade is Kyaing International Gems, which is partly owned by the son of General Than Shwe, the strongman who ruled Myanmar for nearly 20 years until 2011.

In the latest report, General Min Aung Hlaings’s son Aung Pyae Sone has also been found to be involved in the industry, Dietz, the author of the investigation, told Al Jazeera in a separate interview.

Miners seek jade in Hpakant, the site of toy mining in Kachin state [File: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

Dietz said Aung Pyae Sone plays a role in controlling the armies of dynamite imports in Hpakant, the heart of Myanmar’s mining industry.

The use of dynamite is essential for the extraction of fatigue, as the current form of mechanized mining involves detonating large open mines using explosives before machines are sent to capture the debris.

Tatmadaw controls major roads to Hpakant, so dynamite traders must pay bribes to the Northern Commander for permission to transport the explosive shipment, Dietz said.

The Northern Commander then pays these bribes to Aung Pyae Sone, he said of the son of top military commanders, a Myanmar business tycoon who recently settled under U.S. sanctions along with his sister, Khin Thiri Thet Mon.

Locals in Hpakant toy mining town of Kachin march in protest against Myammar’s military dictatorship tonight (June 14th). Pictures: CJ pic.twitter.com/rv6bOdMxDc Myanmar Tani (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) June 14, 2021

Dietz said the involvement of the Min Aung Hlaings family in the fatigue industry may not come as a surprise, but speaks to the way in which this lucrative industry has helped maintain the power and influence of military elites and ongoing conflict across the country. even as NLD tried to reform the industry.

Min Aung Hlaing is a man who has led some of the worst crimes against humanity the world has seen in recent years, and now he has led a coup that has plunged Myanmar into a crisis that threatens to turn the country back on. dark army rule, said Dietz.

Resistance to reform

For years, military officials, as well as the companies they controlled and their business allies, have been ignoring licensing rules in the country, continuing to operate while resisting Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted civilian government efforts to implement reforms.

In 2016, the NLD suspended all new fatigue licensing, promising changes in the troubled sector.

At the time, the military conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) was the sole holder of toy and gemstone mines. The company, which controlled 1,100 active licenses at the time, bought 639 of them during the first months of 2016 in a frantic resource capture just before the NLD officially took power.

But even with the suspension of new licenses, abuses within the system continued, allowing the industry to continue to operate within a poorly defined and under-strengthened legal framework, the report said.

Instead of facilitating military control, the rules only paved the way for the military to take control of Myanmar’s minefields even during five years of civilian control.

And now that the military is fully back in power, any opportunity for real reform in the short term is now dead, Global Witness said.

Among the companies identified as part of the MEHL conglomerate are Myanmar Ruby Enterprise, Myanmar Imperial Jade Co. Ltd. and Cancri (Gems and Jewelery) Co. Ltd. Immediately after the military coup, the US imposed sanctions on three companies.

Wrapped in secrecy

Until recently, the degree of involvement of armies in the road mining industry was hidden, Myanmar activist and poet Me J Khant told Al Jazeera.

Since the Global Witness report in 2015, there has been more awareness of exploitation in the fatigue sector, she said.

The human cost of armies benefiting from the fatigue sector is huge. Hundreds of people die each year from landslides due to corruption, lack of regulation and simply illegal exploitation, Me Me Khant said, citing the 2020 landslide as an example that killed about 175 miners in Hpakant.

There have also been other reported problems, including drug addiction and the spread of HIV / AIDS among miners, she added.

Unloaded trucks filled with earth at the Hpakant toy mine in Kachin State, November 26, 2015 [File: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

Arms trade

While the Myanmar military dominates the road industry, the Global Witness investigation also found that a growing number of ethnic armed groups and militias are also involved in trade.

Those involved included the Kachin Independence Organization / Army (KIO / A), the Wa State United Party / Army (UWSP / A), ethnic group political parties and their armed wings, as well as the Arakan Army (AA), he said. she.

Tatmadaw, armed militias and ethnic armed groups like KIA, UWSA and AA found it literally common to dig jade more and more quickly and destructively, even though they were in conflict elsewhere in the country, Dietz said.

Bitter enemies increased their cooperation with the Myanmar army to extract as much fatigue as they could before the licenses expired, several times joining together to mine illegally on expired parcels.

Fatigue money from Hpakant is then channeled into the arms trade, escalating violent conflict in northern Myanmar, the report found.

UWSA has been specifically identified as fulfilling a portion of its tax-related tax liabilities to KIA by securing weapons manufactured in its own factories, and KIA then selling the weapons to AA, the report said.

The U.S. State Army Wa, pictured, has been identified as fulfilling part of its fatigue-related tax obligations to the Kachin Independence Army by securing weapons manufactured in its factories, and the KIA subsequently selling the weapons to the Arakan Army [File: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

AA also partnered with KIA to collect tire payments to support its fight against the military in Rakhine and Chin states, the report said.

No clear evidence has been found, however, showing that the Myanmar military is using the fatigue money to buy weapons directly, Dietz told Al Jazeera.

But in the end all the money is convenient.

Very illegal

In its latest investigation, Global Witness estimated that up to 90 percent of Myanmars fatigue was smuggled out of the country, almost all into China, highlighting the highly illegal nature of the industry.

About 50 to 80 percent of the junk was smuggled before the licensing suspension, with transactions made without ever entering the official system in Myanmar.

The resources of the Kachin States are thus plundered, with little benefit to the Kachin people or the state, where fatigue income can be used to support critical needs like healthcare and education, the report said.

As a Myanmar citizen fighting the country’s military rulers, activist Me Me Khant urged the international community to impose sanctions on the top military leader and companies involved in the toy and other precious mining industry.

She also called on the international community to persuade China to end the fatigue trade with Myanmar.

Massive public awareness campaigns should be conducted on the issue to discourage consumers, especially those within China, she said.

But as long as the military dictatorship is there, the probability of cutting off the illegal fatigue trade would not be possible, said Dietz of Global Witness.

The priority for the international community now must be to put an end to the coup and help ensure a democratic and legitimate government returns to power, he said.

Witness Global is also calling on the international community to immediately stop importing all toy stones and gems mined in Myanmar.

In the long run, the international community should support a legitimate future government in removing the military and other armed groups from the fatigue industry, placing natural resource governance at the heart of peace talks.

There will be no peace or democracy as long as gunmen control the vast wealth generated by one of Myanmar’s greatest natural treasures, Dietz said.