Papa Johns International, Inc. Expands to Germany business





LUISVILLE, Ky .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – June 29, 2021 – Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), in partnership with its franchise partner PJ Western Group, announced today its expansion into Germany, with plans to open 250 restaurants in the German market over the next seven years. PJ Western Group, one of Papa Johns’s largest global franchisees in Central and Eastern Europe, has opened the first seven Papa Johns in Magdeburg and Leipzig and plans to open six more stores in Halle and Merseburg by the end of the summer. We are excited to expand our business farther west in the heart of Europe, said Christopher Wynne, CEO and founder of PJ Western Group, which currently operates 200 Papa Johns restaurants, in addition to ten dough production plants in Europe and Asia . We are excited to bring excellent pizza and innovation to the German pizza market. To accelerate this expansion in Germany, PJ Western is looking for new franchisees to join Pope John’s family. More people all over the world are getting to know the best ingredients. MET GOOD PIZZA. Papa Johns’s promise, thanks to the work of our partners as PJ Western Group, said Jack Swaysland, Chief Operating Officer, International at Papa Johns. This expansion in Germany follows a record year of sales and growth that has positioned Pope Johns to further accelerate development in international markets. We are excited to expand our partnership with PJ Western. The Chris team has relentlessly proven its ability to successfully develop new markets. In May 2019, PJ Germany, together with PJ Western, purchased 13 existing locations of another pizza restaurant with plans to turn each site into a Papa Johns restaurant. The project was initially postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to focus on its rapid global development and is looking for potential franchisees in Brazil, Japan and Southeast Asia. Pope Johns is currently in 50 international countries and territories around the globe. In recent years, it has entered 12 new countries, including France, Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Pakistan and Portugal. About Pope Johns Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: PGRRBGRRSIT MET T MIR. MET GOOD PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that the use of high quality ingredients leads to high quality pizzas. Its original dough is made from only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops her pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with roasted tomatoes on the vine going from vine to can on the same day and meat without fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Pope Johns is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. And it is the third largest pizza delivery company in the world with more than 5,400 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android. Western Group PJ PJ Western is one of Pope John’s largest franchisees in the world with its operations in Central and Eastern Europe. It has launched the Papa Johns brand in seven countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where more than 250 Papa Johns restaurants have opened. Current markets include Russia, Poland and now Germany, through its subsidiary PJ Germany. In addition to operating Papa Johns restaurants, the company has 10 plants for dough production facilities in Europe and Asia. It was founded by Christopher Wynne in 2007. Wynne owns a controlling stake in PJ Western through his company Global Restaurant Management LLC (GRM). More information about the current funding efforts of PJ Western groups can be found at wefunder.com/papa.johns.europe. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005099/sq/ CONTACT: Janelle Panebianco Senior Director, External Communications Papa Johns International [email protected] 502-261-4115Nadya Ovanesova Director of Marketing Western PJ [email protected] Keyword: UNITED STATES GERMANY KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRIE KEYWORD :: Retail restaurant / bar food / beverage SOURCES: Papa Johns International, Inc. Business wire for copyright 2021. PUB: 29.06.2021 09:00 AM / DISK: 29.06.2002 09:03 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005099/sq

Business wire for copyright 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/business/article_c0ce75f2-29a9-5979-be3b-9fd42a7ce95f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos