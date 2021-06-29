LUISVILLE, Ky .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – June 29, 2021 –
Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), in partnership with its franchise partner PJ Western Group, announced today its expansion into Germany, with plans to open 250 restaurants in the German market over the next seven years. PJ Western Group, one of Papa Johns’s largest global franchisees in Central and Eastern Europe, has opened the first seven Papa Johns in Magdeburg and Leipzig and plans to open six more stores in Halle and Merseburg by the end of the summer.
We are excited to expand our business farther west in the heart of Europe, said Christopher Wynne, CEO and founder of PJ Western Group, which currently operates 200 Papa Johns restaurants, in addition to ten dough production plants in Europe and Asia . We are excited to bring excellent pizza and innovation to the German pizza market.
To accelerate this expansion in Germany, PJ Western is looking for new franchisees to join Pope John’s family.
More people all over the world are getting to know the best ingredients. MET GOOD PIZZA. Papa Johns’s promise, thanks to the work of our partners as PJ Western Group, said Jack Swaysland, Chief Operating Officer, International at Papa Johns. This expansion in Germany follows a record year of sales and growth that has positioned Pope Johns to further accelerate development in international markets. We are excited to expand our partnership with PJ Western. The Chris team has relentlessly proven its ability to successfully develop new markets.
In May 2019, PJ Germany, together with PJ Western, purchased 13 existing locations of another pizza restaurant with plans to turn each site into a Papa Johns restaurant. The project was initially postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The company continues to focus on its rapid global development and is looking for potential franchisees in Brazil, Japan and Southeast Asia. Pope Johns is currently in 50 international countries and territories around the globe. In recent years, it has entered 12 new countries, including France, Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Pakistan and Portugal.
Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: PGRRBGRRSIT MET T MIR. MET GOOD PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that the use of high quality ingredients leads to high quality pizzas. Its original dough is made from only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops her pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with roasted tomatoes on the vine going from vine to can on the same day and meat without fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Pope Johns is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. And it is the third largest pizza delivery company in the world with more than 5,400 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.
PJ Western is one of Pope John’s largest franchisees in the world with its operations in Central and Eastern Europe. It has launched the Papa Johns brand in seven countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where more than 250 Papa Johns restaurants have opened. Current markets include Russia, Poland and now Germany, through its subsidiary PJ Germany. In addition to operating Papa Johns restaurants, the company has 10 plants for dough production facilities in Europe and Asia. It was founded by Christopher Wynne in 2007. Wynne owns a controlling stake in PJ Western through his company Global Restaurant Management LLC (GRM). More information about the current funding efforts of PJ Western groups can be found at wefunder.com/papa.johns.europe.
