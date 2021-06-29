Ethiopia: Rebels in Tigray reject calls for ceasefire as government forces withdraw from regional capital





The recapture of the city by Tigrayan fighters and the withdrawal of Ethiopian government troops on Monday marked a stunning turn in the country’s devastating eight-month civil war.

Following the capture of Mekelle, the Ethiopian government announced a unilateral ceasefire for several months. But on Tuesday, Tigrayan forces categorically ruled out a ceasefire, with a spokesman for the ruling party in the region saying their forces would not cease until the Ethiopian army and its allied forces withdrew from the entire region.

“We are not a party and we will not be part of such a joke,” Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said in a telephone interview, responding to the government’s proposal.

“The capital is firmly in the hands of our forces,” he said, adding that clashes with the Ethiopian army were continuing on Tuesday 30 kilometers east of the capital.

The Ethiopian military has controlled most of Tigray since November last year, when it launched a major offensive in the region backed by Eritrean soldiers and local ethnic militias in a bid to oust the TPLF from power. The operation began after Abiy accused the TPLF of attacking a federal military base in Mekelle and after Tigray leaders made the unilateral decision to elect a regional administration. The TPLF armed wing, known as the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), had been constantly preparing for the offensive and in recent days launched a coordinated push to retake Mekelle. Tigrajan’s counterattack was a major blow to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had declared victory in late November last year when the Ethiopian army took control of the city of half a million people. Since then, the clash has escalated into a protracted conflict that, by many accounts, bears the hallmarks of genocide. The ongoing war has left thousands dead, millions forced to flee, starving and severely damaging the international reputation of the Ethiopian Nobel Peace Prize winner. News of TDF progress in Mekelle on Monday was greeted with massive celebrations in the city, sending thousands pouring into the streets and firing fireworks at night. CNN spoke to residents who welcomed the end of the government occupation, cheering as they watched Tigrayan trucks circling the capital. But on Tuesday, telephone and internet services were at Mekelle and CNN was unable to switch contacts there. A UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of fears of retaliation by the Ethiopian government, told CNN that lines of communication had broken down some time after Tigrayan fighters captured the city. The official said their office in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa has not been able to reach the field teams in Mekelle since Tuesday morning. The TPLF blamed the government for the disruption, but CNN could not confirm which party was responsible. Throughout the conflict, the Ethiopian government has banned information coming and going from Tigray, enforcing a wide-ranging communication cut, severely restricting access to journalists, and blocking humanitarian aid. The Ethiopian government has not responded to numerous CNN requests for comment on the sudden withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces from Mekelle. He issued an immediate and unilateral ceasefire for the region on Monday evening following a request from the federally appointed interim government by Tigray. Witnesses in Mekelle told CNN that Ethiopian soldiers were seen entering banks, media offices and humanitarian agency offices before leaving the city on Monday. A UN official told CNN that the offices of UNICEF and the World Food Program were raided by Ethiopian forces. UNICEF Executive Director Henrieta Fore condemned the action “in the strongest terms”. International observers, humanitarian workers, doctors and refugees have accused the government and allied forces, including Eritrean soldiers, of committing a series of atrocities in Tigray, including massacres, sexual violence and ethnic cleansing. or The CNN investigation published Sunday revealed new evidence in connection with a massacre perpetrated by Ethiopian soldiers in the Tigrayan town of Mahibere Dego in January. The report identified the perpetrators of the massacre, the human remains placed at the site of the attack. In one exclusive report by Tigray in April, CNN found that Eritrean troops were operating with total impunity in central Tigray, killing, raping and blocking humanitarian aid to hungry populations more than a month after Abiy vowed to the international community that they would leave. Abiy had hoped that last week’s national and regional elections – a vote he described as a “witness to the atmosphere of democracy” even though millions of Ethiopians could not cast their ballots – would serve as a retreat from international criticism of the war. in Tigray. But one government air strike that killed dozens of people last Tuesday, in one of the bloodiest moments of the war, again raised alarms over human rights violations in the country, prompting condemnation from the United States, the European Union and UN officials. At least 30 people died on strike in a busy market in the small town of Togoga, west of Mekelle, as fighting intensified between the TPLF and forces lined up with the Ethiopian army, eyewitnesses and doctors told CNN. After the strike, Tigray military spokesman Gebre Gebretsadkan said the TDF had shot down an Ethiopian Air Force plane as part of a renewed attack against the Ethiopian army. The Ethiopian military spokesman denied that the plane had crashed, blaming the crash on technical issues. Asked by CNN if the offensive was endangering civilians, Gebre said: “We have to protect our people. We can not stand by and watch them being massacred.” Now that the Tigers seem to have controlled Mekelle and the surrounding area, what comes next in the conflict is unclear. Despite a deal to retreat from Tigray to Mars, and pressure from the US to follow that commitment, Eritrean troops are still stationed in the region. The State Department recently announced visa restrictions for Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials, and the Biden administration has imposed extensive restrictions on economic aid to the country. But it is not clear whether the efforts of the US and other countries to force Ethiopia’s hand have made much difference. The US mission to the UN has called for an open meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on Friday to discuss the situation in Ethiopia.

CNN’s Eliza Mackintosh and Vasco Cotovio write and report from London. Bethlehem Fekele reported from Nairobi. CNN’s Nima Elbagir, Katie Polglase and Gianluca Mezzofiore contributed to this report.

