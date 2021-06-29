Nude sunbathing surprised by deer in Australian park, fined $ 1,000 for violating COVID rules





Two nude sinks got more than a sunset while basking on a beach Sunday on Australia’s south coast, reports say. Reported by 7News.com.au that the two naked men were on a remote beach when they were shocked by a deer and then ran to a nearby national park. NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller i tha reporters that after running in the national park, the pair lost and sought the services of the State Emergency Service and police to rescue them. The report, both, in turn, were fined $ 1,000 said for violating public health order that prohibits those from Greater Sydney from traveling outside the region. NSW Police said in a statement that around 6 a.m. Sunday, the men had sought help after getting lost in the bushes at Royal National Park in Otford during a visit to a remote beach. According to statement, a 30-year-old naked man carrying a backpack was later found by emergency services on the walkway near Lady Wakehurst Drive, media quoted him as saying. After a further search, a 49-year-old man was also found, partly dressed, NSW Police said. It is said that, the men told police they were on a nearby beach when they came across bushes after a brief encounter with deer. newspapers said the pair were among 44 individuals fined for violations Great Sydneyhome stay orders, placed on site due to the appearance of Delta variants, and Sidney Morning Herald reported that the police there are enforcing the mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/06/nude-sunbathers-startled-by-deer-in-australian-park-fined-1000-for-breaking-covid-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

