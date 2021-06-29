International
US forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias
U.S. forces in Syria were hit by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called defensive airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups.
Colonel Wayne Marotto, military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group, said that at around 19:44 local time on Monday (12:44 pm ET), US forces in Syria fired rockets. There were no injuries and the damage was being assessed, he further said Tweet.
Marotto later wrote on Twitter that while under attack, U.S. forces in Syria responded in self-defense with artillery fire at rocket launching positions.
But the escalation came a day after the Pentagon said U.S. airstrikes had targeted operational facilities and the storage of weapons used by Iran-backed militant groups in two locations in Syria and one in Iraq on Sunday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the airstrikes were intended to thwart and prevent attacks by Iranian-backed groups on U.S. interests in Iraq.
“We took the right, deliberate action that was created to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous preventive message,” he told reporters in Rome on Monday.
Jessica McNulty, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said the targets were used by a network of Iranian-backed militant groups responsible for a series of recent attacks on facilities housing US personnel in Iraq.
Iran-backed militias have carried out at least five unilateral drone strikes against equipment used by U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq since April, as well as ongoing rocket attacks against U.S. and coalition forces, she added.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the airstrikes had been defensive since they were launched in response to attacks by militias. Several Iranian-backed militia groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, used the facilities, Kirby added.
Download NBC News app for news and policies
The 14th Brigade of the People’s Mobilization Force, a state-sanctioned umbrella group for a number of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, said four of its militias were killed in Sunday’s attack.
Symbolic funerals were held in Baghdad on Tuesday. Photos released by the agencies showed members of the People’s Mobilization Forces carrying sawdust coffins for those killed in Sunday’s airstrikes along the streets of the Iraqi capital.
The mobilization forces said in a statement that those killed were working to prevent ISIS infiltration from Syria into Iraq and were not involved in any activity against foreign forces in Iraq. The group also denied the presence of weapons depots.
She said she reserved the right to respond and hold the perpetrators accountable.
A spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces also condemned Sunday’s airstrike, describing it as a flagrant and unacceptable violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.
Iraq renews its refusal to be an arena for settling bills, the spokesman said.
In February, President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on buildings in Syria that the Pentagon said had been used by Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in neighboring Iraq.
The operation was the first known use of military force by the Biden administration.
Sunday’s airstrikes come at a sensitive time for relations between Iran and the US, as delegations from both countries are trying to revive the devastated 2015 nuclear deal.
The 2015 agreement between Iran and the six world powers US, Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain limited Tehran’s nuclear capacity in exchange for easing sanctions.
Then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 and again imposed crippling sanctions on the country.
Asked on Monday whether he held Tehran responsible for militia attacks on US interests in Iraq, Blinken replied: “Well, a number of the groups involved in the recent attacks are Iranian-backed militias.”
Asked what action the United States could take if militia attacks continue, Blinken said Sunday air strikes and previous actions had demonstrated that Biden is fully prepared to act to protect U.S. interests, people and personnel.
Blinken announced Monday that the U.S. is providing more than $ 436 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Syrians and the communities that await them.
The US has had a difficult history with Iranian-backed militias since their deployment to Iraq in 2008.
Prior to the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, Iran-backed militias targeted U.S. convoys with improvised explosive devices. In 2014, the U.S. and militias found themselves fighting a common adversary in ISIS.
Then during the Trump administration, violence flared up again between the two opponents, culminating in the deaths of senior Iranian generals Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, in a US airstrike in January. 2020
Iran retaliated a few days later by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing US forces.
