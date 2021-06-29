Twitter in India faces criminal charges of treason on Kashmir map | India





Twitter is facing criminal charges in India after the site published a map that mistakenly showed the troubled Indian region of Kashmir as a separate country. On Monday evening a report was presented to the police in Uttar Pradesh state against Twitters head in India, Manish Maheshwari, calling the publication of the distorted map an act of treason. The mistake was a sensible one. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been rocked by a separatist uprising fighting for independence from India for decades. In August 2019, the Indian government unilaterally abolished the region of its semi-autonomous powers, to the anger of many people living in the state. After the map error was noted by a user, it sparked a backlash against Twitter, which then silently removed the map from its life section. However, the mistake has further heightened tensions between Twitter and Indian authorities, which are embroiled in a stalemate on multiple fronts. This was the second time in less than a month that the head of Twitters in India had a police case filed against him in Uttar Pradesh. Last week, Maheshwari was summoned by police for activity on Twitter in connection with the alleged attack of a Muslim in the state. High-profile Indian journalists and political leaders who had posted on Twitter about the attack were named in the police report, which accused Twitter of publishing posts that provoked communal sentiment. Maheshwari did not post on Twitter about the attack and a state high court granted him protection from arrest in the case, but Uttar Pradesh police are now challenging the order in the supreme court. India’s central government, led by Narendra Modi, has repeatedly ordered Twitter to remove tweets that are critical to government actions and policies. Twitter angered ministers by refusing to comply with many of the tweet removal requests, and in May, police visited Twitters India headquarters in the capital, Delhi, to serve a legal notice to the company. Along with other social media sites and messaging apps, Twitter has also been accused of not fully complying with new government-approved rules that greatly increase state regulation and control over social media sites. Twitter could not be reached for comment regarding outrage over the inaccurate map. However, in a statement last month, Twitter said the harassment of its employees in India and the introduction of new IT laws had left the company worried about recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression.

