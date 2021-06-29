Some GPs refuse to give AstraZeneca blows to young Australians eager to get Covid vaccine | health

Some doctors are telling young Australians to cancel their reservations of Covid-19 vaccines and warning AstraZeneca will not be given to those under the age of 40 because Scott Morrisons comments Monday do not conform to expert medical advice.

The prime minister blinded doctors with another change in governments’ approach to AstraZeneca on Monday evening, allowing those under the age of 40 to volunteer for the vaccine at GP clinics.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said they were not given any warning about the announcement and were trying to understand what it meant to patients, while the Australian Medical Association said it would continue to support the advice of the Australian Technical Immunization Advisory Group (Atagi ) that Pfizer was the preferred vaccine for under-60s.

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk also encouraged governments to follow Atagi’s advice, while both Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan and Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said opening up the right to strike AstraZeneca to people under 40 it was a decision of the national cabinet.

However, confusing messages did not stop young Australians like Jay Moran, from Canberra, from acting with prolonged enthusiasm for the strike.

I was very confused about it [Morrison] said, I could not find out if he was telling me or not I was fit or not, Moran said on Tuesday. But it became clear overnight and the first thing this morning that this was an opportunity, so in the second that the GP clinic opened regularly, I called them.

After an initial confusion from the GP clinic, Moran was able to book to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday. She said she was excited to act on her impatience with vaccines.

An email screenshot of Jay Moran and her husband received late Tuesday

But late Tuesday afternoon, she received an email from the clinic, which said it would not provide the vaccine to anyone under the age of 60. She asked her to cancel the meeting and republish it if the advice changed.

You have reserved to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccination based on the comments made by the Prime Minister this morning [sic], said the email.

The current advice from the Australian Technical Group on Immunization is that the AZ vaccine should be given to patients over the age of 60. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for those under 60 years of age.

We will adhere to this advice and will not give the AZ vaccine to those under the age of 60, so if you would like to cancel your appointment, do so. You can republish with us if this advice changes.

Moran, who wanted the vaccine before traveling to a remote Indigenous community for research, said it had left an absolute mess.

I was so excited, she said. With no time limit for Pfizer for my age group, I feel particularly weakened by false hope.

Her husband was booked for a dose of AstraZeneca with the same clinic. He received the same email.

Postponement by doctors was not isolated. Others on Twitter said they had received similar advice.

@MatildaBoseley My GP said they were actually unable to give me an AZ vaccine because of the TGA rules 🙁 – William Yates (@ yatesey1994) June 29, 2021

The AMA told the Guardian Australia that it had not issued any directives to its members to cancel existing bookings for those under 40 years of age.

Regardless give no direction to members, said AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid. We support the Atagi position, but also acknowledge that people can make their own health decisions.

It could be just that [the doctors] are trying to wait and get instructions because this announcement was a bit vague.

Other young Australians, however, had no issue booking for AstraZeneca on Tuesday.

Patrick Bignante, from Sydney, searched Google for nearby GP clinics, found one offered by AstraZeneca and booked immediately, managing to secure an appointment for Friday.

It has been my goal to get vaccinated since the pandemic started, basically because actually the only way to get through this is to immunize yourself, Bignante said.

Once what I call the marketing guy came out last night and said they were opening it for under-40s, my first thought was yes, great, I would release myself.

Bignante has not been asked to republish.

Patrick Bignante from Sydney has reserved on Friday for the AstraZeneca hit

WG clinics in Melbourne were also reporting a significant increase in demand.

Dr Shea Wilcox said his team in Brunswick East had vaccinated about 30 people under the age of 40 on Tuesday and had reserved another 50 for Wednesday.

There has been strong interest from young people wanting to be vaccinated, he said. We did not expect it [the announcement], however, I certainly welcome it and feel like people in younger age groups will feel quite relieved that they can now use these vaccines.

He said Morrison’s announcement on Monday was not as clear as we would have liked.

There was still some uncertainty from people asking for further information from us today, which burdens us more to explain, he said.

Dr Matthew Cardone, a physician at Tweed Heads, said he had seen a slight increase in appointments, but said this may have been prompted by fears of the Delta variant.

He said his clinic had learned about the change in real time as it appeared in the news.

Disappointingly, we just need clear and early messages in order to be willing to focus on the program as it unfolds, he said. This is not happening.