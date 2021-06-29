Ethiopian government announces ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake the region’s capital





Tigris forces on Tuesday had not accepted the ceasefire.

The Ethiopian military has controlled most of Tigray since November last year, when it launched a major offensive in the region backed by Eritrean soldiers and local ethnic militias in a bid to oust the region’s ruling party, the Liberation Front. Tigray People (TPLF), by power. The TPLF armed wing, known as the Tigray Defense Forces, had been constantly preparing for the offensive and in recent days launched a coordinated push to retake Mekelle.

Tigrajan’s counterattack was a major blow to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had declared victory in late November last year when the Ethiopian army invaded the city of half a million people.

Since then, the ongoing conflict has killed thousands, forced millions to flee, ignited hunger and severely damaged the international reputation of the Ethiopian Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Less than a week into the offensive by Tigrayan forces, the Ethiopian army had withdrawn from the capital, a UN CNN official said Monday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation by the Ethiopian government. The news was greeted with applause at Mekelle, and CNN reporters spoke to residents who testified as people poured into the streets to celebrate, despite calls for them to stay inside. Fireworks could also be heard as celebrations held at night. A spokesman for Tigray regional government, Getachew Reda, said Monday that its forces had “broken the backbone of the Ethiopian army” after fighting nine divisions to take the capital. He said he would celebrate the recapture of the city with friends tonight, but that the conflict was far from over. “People are celebrating, the capital has been liberated from our enemies, but as far as I am concerned there is very little to celebrate because we still have fighting to do,” Reda told CNN by phone. “Our targets have degraded the enemy’s combat capabilities. This is a criminal army and we will pursue it everywhere to make sure it does not have the capacity to return.” “We will not stop until Tigray is cleared of anyone and all enemy forces. We will do everything we can,” he concluded. CNN contacted the Ethiopian Government for comment but has not yet received a response. However, the government said Monday in a statement made by state broadcaster EBC that it had accepted a ceasefire request from the Provisional Tigray Government, which is loyal to the executive in Addis Ababa. According to the statement, the unilateral ceasefire will last across the region until the end of the crucial planting season in Tigray, which ends in late September. For seven months, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with the help of neighboring Eritrea, has been embroiled in conflict with the region’s elected leadership – the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Last week, at least 30 people died when a government airstrike hit a busy market in the small town of Togoga, west of Mekelle, eyewitnesses and doctors told CNN. This airstrike marked one of the deadliest attacks in the eight-month war that has sparked famine, forced millions to flee and severely damaged the reputation of Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy. Claims of injury and robbery Reda, the regional government spokesman, also accused the Ethiopian army of retreating of bank robberies and damaging critical infrastructure as it exited Mekelle. “We decided to give priority to taking control of the capital rather than pursuing the enemy because they were targeted by banks, vandalizing property,” he explained. Earlier Monday, witnesses told CNN that Ethiopian soldiers were seen entering banks, media offices and humanitarian agency offices. A UN official also told CNN that the offices of UNICEF and the World Food Program were raided by Ethiopian forces around 4pm local time. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore condemned the action “in the strongest terms”. “Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces entered our office in Mecca, Tigray, Ethiopia today and dismantled our VSAT equipment,” she said. “This act violates the privileges and immunities of the UN and the rules of International Humanitarian Law regarding the observance of humanitarian aid facilities.” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric joined the criticism of the Ethiopian forces when questioned by reporters at the United Nations in New York. “We condemn any attack on humanitarian workers and assets and remind all parties again of their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Dujarric told reporters Monday. “The safety of our staff is a priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure it.” “All parties must ensure the protection of civilians and that all humanitarian aid provided by the United Nations is provided in accordance with humanitarian principles,” he added. This story has been corrected to clarify which international organizations were raided by Ethiopian forces on Monday.

CNN’s Bethlehem Feleke reported from Nairobi and Richard Roth and Kristina Sgueglia from New York City.

