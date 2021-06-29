Wellington prepares for more weather shocks as the polar storm continues

A local emergency is continuing this morning after the south coast of Wellington was hit by 6-meter tides and polar winds overnight.

Wednesday morning midday will hit at 9:18 a.m. and could cause additional damage to endangered areas, including Breaker Bay and Whiro Bay.

However, late morning and afternoon should see a turning point for the storm, said Metservice meteorologist Philippa Murdoch.

The intensity of the storms is expected to begin to gradually ease, with swelling falling to 4 feet for the evening tide.

Ross Giblin / Stuff Residents of Whiro Bay in Wellington watch as the high tide arrives Tuesday evening.

The cold south winds will stick around, but will also be eased by Tuesday, dropping from the momentum force to a rapid southwest.

Power outages hit several suburbs late Tuesday night, including Stokes Valley, Johnsonville, Boulcott, Aotea and Ranui in Porirua.

Ross Giblin Residents of Ohiro Bay watch as large swellings hit Wellington South Coast blocking part of the road around the tide.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster declared a state of emergency at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a request to order evacuations.

Residents on Breaker Bay Rd properties number 53 to 194 were told to leave their homes before the evening tide.

ROSA WOODS Cory Gee and Emilie McBride enjoy the snow at their Whitemans Valley home on Tuesday.

Roadblocks were set up at Wahine Memorial Park and Branda Neck at the northern and southern entrances to Breaker Bay to prevent people from entering the area.

Don and Helen Borrett were among dozens of residents who had to evacuate their homes overnight. Don rode their way with wooden planks before the couple left.

We were prepared, we have an emergency kit in both vehicles, we are all deployed in the event of a tsunami, we have water supplies, he said.

Polar explosions hit much of the Wellington region on Tuesday. The hilly areas saw a morning of snow, interruptions and permanent hail through parts of the capital.

Ross Giblin / Stuff Don and Helen Borrett from Breaker Bay were forced to evacuate their home on Tuesday.

Teams closed parts of the whiro breast parade around 8:30 p.m. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the waves had not yet crossed the road. But the sound of swelling rumbled around the bay, keeping residents on high alert.

The two kayakers opened a sea and air search early Tuesday after leaving for a ride in Wellington Harbor.

The Westpac rescue helicopter, police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the Coast Guard joined in the search.

Liz Ritchie / Supplied Two kayakers in Wellington sparked a sea and air search after being spotted in the rough harbor.

The kayakers emerged despite an explosion south of Wellington that had the entire south coast on standby for harmful waves.

One of the kayakers, identified only as Eric, said he liked the conditions.

It was great, we live for these things, going out before work and enjoying it there, a very good browsing, he told TVNZ.

It’s only for experienced paddlers, if you are not experienced you will not get into this item, we always play it safe.

Interislander has canceled all ferry crossings for Wednesday as conditions in the Cook Strait will be too dangerous for navigation.

The Metservices Severe Swelling Warning for Wellington is valid for 33 hours, from 2pm Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.

The swollen and exposed coastline is likely to see overcrowded waves causing property damage, dumping of debris, wood, sand and gravel, making it difficult to access or potentially block dangerous roads.

An update for swelling warnings will be issued from 2 a.m. Wednesday.