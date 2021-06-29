Home hospital reopening delayed ‘to avoid another Covid tragedy’





The government has postponed the reopening of the indoor hospitality until after July 19 in an effort to avert “another Covid tragedy”.

In a lengthy press conference, Taoiseach and Tnaiste outline the harsh advice they received from Nphet for the more contagious Delta variant that prompted the Government to delay reopening and plan a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Bars and restaurants now unable to reopen on July 5 will instead receive two weeks of the Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS). Hospitality staff who were planning to return to work can re-register for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. The government has also canceled all planned unification and confirmation ceremonies. Four scenarios Based on modeling from England, the government was given four scenarios which warned that thousands of people could potentially die in Ireland if the new variant prevails when so many are still unvaccinated. “If 1,000 people take the Delta variant, maybe three will die as a result,” said Leo Varadkar. “The problem is 0.3% of a very large number is a very large number, and if we had 500,000 or 600,000 of the unvaccinated population suffering from this virus, we could find ourselves in the middle of another Covid tragedy. . “ Under the new plans being considered, only those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will be able to take advantage of the certification to allow meals at home and other activities. Nphet advised that a PCR test should not be considered for entry into activities. No specific plan has been outlined by the Government yet ahead of meetings with stakeholders and unions, but they hope to have a plan in place by July 19th. The proposal is to allow people who are fully vaccinated to meet indoors, not only in restaurants and bars, but also in other settings such as theaters and music venues. Prolonged delay The government said the only other alternative to this decision is a prolonged delay until the State achieves herd immunity and with the emergence of very possible new variants, health experts cannot say when that would be. It is hoped that the proposal from Nphet will act as a gateway for the hospitality, arts and entertainment sectors to reopen and stay open along the next waves of the pandemic. “The policy was initially, initially, not to have a policy in terms of in-house services and access to convenience, and so on, whether one was vaccinated or not,” Taoiseach said. “As I said, there are many twists and turns in this Covid story, especially the advent of a much more transmissible variant creates challenges in terms of interiors. “We’ve got advice about it and we just have to work with it.” “The policy was initially, initially, not to have a policy in terms of in-house services and access to convenience, and so on, whether one was vaccinated or not,” Taoiseach said. Photo: Julien Behal Photography / PA Wire Taoiseach acknowledged the contradiction in allowing unvaccinated people to work in-house hospitality but not taking advantage of the services themselves, but noted that employers would work to ensure the safety of their staff and staff would wear masks. The idea of ​​people being fined for visiting a hospital without a certificate “has not yet been considered at all. We do not want to bring about a punitive regime in this context.” Mr Varadkar said the news came as “a difficult change”. “He’s not one I think anyone up there is happy with or enthusiastic about, but the alternative is to keep these services and facilities closed until we achieve herd immunity and we can’t say when it is,” he said. ‘Disruptive’ “It’s not unfortunate, but it’s difficult, and there are consequences, and I know for some people they will feel that this is disruptive, that they will be left out when others can get inside.” The government has announced an unlimited amount of fully vaccinated families can now meet indoors, while thousands of people will be eligible for their vaccines sooner than originally thought. The new Niac guideline means that those who are waiting for their first dose will get it faster, just like those who are waiting for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The state will now provide all vaccines for all age groups because “the benefits significantly outweigh the risks,” Tnaiste said.

