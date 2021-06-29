Lehigh Valley International Traffic Withdraws After Facilitating Pandemic | Lehigh Valley Regional News





Traffic at Lehigh Valley International Airport is returning when leisure travelers arrive on vacation lost during the pandemic. Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said on Tuesday that the total number of passengers in June could exceed 80,000 and approach 89,609 in June 2019, ahead of COVID-19. The authority operates LVIA, Allentown City Queens Airport and Braden Air Park in Forks Township. LVIA is now seeing the benefits of Allegiant Air’s $ 50 million investment in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, airport. Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) opened a new airport base in February 2020, a month before the pandemic hit the industry. The Las Vegas-based airline focuses on leisure destinations such as Florida. “Allegiant has been a really strong presence here, they have built over time,” Stoudt said after a meeting of airport authority. board of governors. Allegiant now operates three aircraft from LVIA. Matthew Tuerk, chairman of the board of governors, said LVIA will continue to work with Allegiant to find new itineraries and show that the airport meets the airline’s business goals. Leisure travel is booming, but business flights have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, Stoudt said. “It’s no secret that business trips are not back yet,” he said. Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, said net income for the year so far is above forecasts, though some of it is due to one-off items, such as easing the federal pandemic. Authority net income in May was $ 187,000. The board approved a $ 10.8 million contract with Lehigh Valley Site Contractors for work on and near the runways. Stoudt said some dirty work will begin in July, but outside of normal operating hours. In September, the airport will be closed twice, once for 72 hours and again for 54 hours to accommodate construction. Lehigh Valley Site Contractors is a division of H&K Group Inc., headquartered in Montgomery County. The board also approved the purchase of a 2.6-acre building in 1621 E. Race St. for $ 1.9 million. The building is opposite the airport, which has leased it for storage. Stoudt said masks are still required at all commercial airports. “People are coming in, forgetting they have to have it set up,” he said, and the airport has provided masks as needed. The board of governors of the authority met in person and the meeting was also broadcast online. The board will not meet again until August.

