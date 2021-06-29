News from the world of education – June 29, 2021

Information on new courses, admission dates, scholarships, memoranda of understanding, partnerships and more



Scholarship

Finplan International Education has announced scholarships of up to 50% for deserving students.

Eligibility: Students who secure a score of 75% or higher on the FEAT exam are offered a scholarship twice a year (June and December).

Deadline: June 30th

Apply: Sign up for FEAT at https://finplanindia.com/feat_for_scholarship.html

Teacher training program

The British International College of Youth (BYITC), an online educational platform, introduced its Teacher Training Program to train and retrain teachers in India. This program will train new or experienced teachers in relevant subjects and will ensure secure employment. Registrations will be opened through the program for teachers with 500 vacancies in each quarter. For details, visit https://byitcinternational.com

Doctoral positions in Israel

Negev Ben-Gurion University (BGU), Israel, has announced two openings for Postdoctoral positions in Geophysical Fluid Dynamics funded by the German-Israeli Foundation for Scientific Research and Development (GIF) in an international project entitled Ice Flow Instability and the genesis of ice flows.

Application deadline: July 18

Available scholarships: Two scholarships, each for two years with the possibility of a 1-year extension: (i) Postdoc ( fluid mechanics) (ii) Postdoc (theoretical fluid mechanics)

Qualifications: Strong background in or theoretical fluid dynamics, excellent oral skills and English writing. The history of ice dynamics is an advantage.

Selection process: Interview for selected candidates on the list

How to apply: Submit your CV along with the statement of interest and two reference letters sent by the judges to: [email protected]

For more information, visit: https://www.bgu.ac.il/~roiy/positions.pdf

Extracurricular admissions

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) is offering admissions to Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Co-curricular Activities (CCA) and Sports categories from the upcoming 2021-22 Academic Session. A total of 12 ECA, four CCAs and nine Sporting disciplines have been assigned. Admissions are for the two undergraduate programs of the London School of Economics, University of London and Kingston University offered at ISBF. The deadline to apply is July 10. For more information, visit: https://www.isbf.edu.in/bsc-undergraduate-courses/eca-cca-sports-category/

Scholarship master

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering a number of Master Scholarships for September 2021. Scholarship prices will be between 7000 and 10,000 and depend on the subject area and the course fee.

Courses: Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Strategy & Organization, Hospitality & Tourism, Management, Management Science

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded (i.e. not receiving any funding from any other scholarship, employer sponsorship, etc.) and already have a bid for a place in a full-time M.Sc program to enter September 2021 and also be considered International in relation to Tariff Status.

Deadline: 31 August

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3y91VH9

University collaborations

Great Learning announced the launch of two international undergraduate programs Bachelor in Business and Bachelor in Business Analysis from Deakin University, Australia, in collaboration with the Great Lakes Institute of Management. These three-year full-time programs provide students with an opportunity to try out practical internship projects and dedicated placement assistance. Students will also receive a post-study work permit to work in Australia. As part of this collaboration, the first year will take place at the Great Lakes Institute of Management, on the Gurgaon and Chennai campuses in India. Successful first year students will complete their second and third year on shore in Australia. Details at https://www.greatlearning.in/

Youth Leadership Program

To prepare 21st century school students with critical thinking, communication, and confidence skills, GlobalGyan Academy of Management Management has launched two Youth Leadership Programs: Laksh (grades 8 to 10) and Laksh Junior (grades 5 to 7). Students will participate in a two-month long bootcamp-style learning model, which includes live instructor-led classes, assignments, group projects, quizzes, and video content. Recordings are ongoing and available at https://lakshleaders.com

Knowledge center

The NSE Academy announced its partnership with Harappa Education to provide behavioral skills training for BFSI investors and professionals, through the NSE Knowledge Center. NSE Knowledge Hub is a complete AI Empowering Learning Experience (LXP) Platform for the BFSI sector with the aim of creating a unified, relevant and engaging experience in building financial skills and skills for enterprise teams as well as individual students .

New law specification program

SVKMs NMIMS University of the First Court has introduced Criminal Law as a new specialization in its Master of Laws (LL.M.) program at the Kirit P. Mehta Law School (KPMSOL) in Mumbai. The one-year postgraduate program also offers specializations for others such as Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Rights, Financial Regulations, and Constitutional Law. To qualify, the candidate must have an LL.B. degree from a recognized university, with a minimum of 50% of the overall grades. Candidates applying for the final year exams are also eligible to apply, subject to the submission of the final note sheet. To be accepted, the candidate must have a valid score in the Common Law Acceptance Test for PG (CLAT PG) 2021, or apply for an online entrance test conducted by NMIMS (Assumed to be the University). Applications can be submitted at: https://sforce.co/2QHpXZD.

Awareness webinar

Sanskrit University The School of Medical and Allied Science conducted a webinar on Maxillofacial Awareness of Mucormycosis (Black Fungi) among students and faculty members of the University of Sanskrit. Black fungi are starting to grow in an epidemic amid the already ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The keynote speaker was Dr. Mohit Aggarwal, BDS (King George University) Lucknow.

The alliance was formed

NorthCap University (NCU) has teamed up with the Cintana Alliance, a global network of ambitious universities working with Arizona State University (ASU) to build and scale high-quality academic programs that meet the economic needs of their countries. . This partnership will enable NCU to embrace the Indian Government New Education Policy (NEP) 2020: digital education transformation, enhanced curricula, innovative new curricula and enhanced research collaborations.

Reaching new heights

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has reached the highest level 5 (Pioneering Business School) among the 47 participating business schools located on four continents and 21 countries in the second edition of the 2021 Positive Impact Assessment. the only Business School in the world will move from Level 3 (progressive schools) to Level 5 (Pioneer Business Schools) within a year.

Newcomer

Devesh Kumar, a 10th grader from Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, was recently awarded the Kid Award by the American Animal Rights Organization, PETA (People for Ethical Animal Treatment) . He has received the award for his New Skin project, which proposes skin making from Mycelium. Prior to that, he had amassed third position at the Delhi 2020 Children’s Science Congress at the State Level for the same project.

Positive impact

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) was recognized for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the United Nations Global Forum of Principles for Responsible Management (UN-PRME) Global Forum held practically by New York, GIM USA was one of 46 business schools from 21 countries around the world that participated in the evaluation this year and reached Level 5.

Signed memorandum

The Government of Rajasthan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ConveGenius to make digital learning accessible to all students enrolled in government and low-paying private schools in the state. This partnership will also strengthen the Department of Education’s AaoGhar Mein Seekhein 2.0 program launched in June. The digital learning model is implemented through formative assessments, individual feedback and content recommendations for students’ personalized learning, following the school curriculum.

Education strategies

Chitkara University co-hosted an initiative, Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence (RISE) Event, Punjab Edition, conceived by QS IGAUGE. This platform provided ea for leaders in higher education in India to connect with their peer groups and discuss the current situation in their state. The aim was to unite institutions inside the country and abroad to cooperate and think about the idea of ​​quality in education.

Increase applications for admission

The six-and-a-half year MD program in Medicine at the American University of Manipals of Antigua (AUA) for Fall 2021 has received an overwhelming response from Indian students. The university saw a 25% increase in questions and applications, compared to 2020. The MD program follows the U.S. curriculum. To support deserving students, the University has also announced a scholarship of up to US $ 96,500. For more information, visit: https://www.auamed.org/

Patent filed

Sreelekha Bhuvaneswari, a B.Sc. of last year Physics student at SRM-AP University, Andhra Pradesh, presented a patent for her work entitled A fiber material with moisture tolerance capacity with thermal tolerance and a production method under the direction of Dr. Sabyasachi Mukhopadhyay, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, SRM-AP University The project develops a methodology to design a fabric inspired by Saharan silver ants, which regulate their body temperatures in the scorching heat of the desert, and also by the cooling properties of the clay. This research would significantly reduce the use of AC and other refrigeration equipment in warm countries, thus reducing electricity use and greenhouse gas emissions.

Possibilities of suffocation

Zupee announced the launch of the Zupee Skills Academy (ZSA) to train, empower and educate young, disadvantaged Indians. To begin the mission, Zupee has joined hands with the NIIT Foundation to launch a CSR professional skills program for Mumbai’s under-served youth, enabling them to take entry-level jobs. The Zupee-NIIT Foundation program will include digital marketing certification training. For more information, visit: https://www.zupee.global/

Eavesdropping on the global market

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) has announced a new partnership with FutureLearn, to provide courses from more than 15 New Zealand education providers on a centralized platform. As part of New Zealand Education Partner Workshop Week, FutureLearn will start with nearly 500 international education actors as an example of how New Zealand is diversifying its education offer for those who cannot travel the country . For information, visit: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/collections/study-new-zealand