Capital Jubilant Tigray greets insurgents after Ethiopian withdrawal





In interviews, recruits said they were encouraged to join the TDF by the suffering they had seen relatives who had been massacred, priests shot in churches, sisters and mothers of sexual assault. In Mekelle, meanwhile, government control had steadily weakened in recent months, government officials said. Police officers fled the rebels, disappearing with guns, vehicles or even prisoners released from prison. Young doctors from the city’s Ayder Hospital, which has treated civilians blown up in Ethiopian airstrikes, or gang raped by Eritrean soldiers, sided with the rebels. A center that treats sexual assault survivors at Ayder Hospital has had 585 patients since December, said its director, Mihira Redae. About 1,500 other patients were enrolled at four centers across Tigray, she added. Not just violence against individual women, she said. It is against the Tigrayan people. On the edge of Mekelle on Tuesday, youths looted desolate Ethiopian military camps, collecting abandoned Ethiopian uniforms that tied them to the back of trucks and returnees and dragged them through the streets. A fire broke out near the command headquarters, near the city airport, where piles of military documents had been burned. A handful of surviving documents showed lists of soldiers and officers. Across the road, near the airport runway, the body of an elderly man was thrown thrown to the edge of a dirt track. A bullet hole put in his groin. Residents who found him said they did not know how he died, but that some residents had disappeared into military custody during what they called the Ethiopian occupation. The report was contributed by Simon Marks in Brussels and Abdi Latif Dahir in Nairobi.

