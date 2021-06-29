Tigray leaders vow to take the war in Eritrea from Ethiopia





NAIROBI, Kenya A day after the recapture of the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, rebel forces have shown little appetite for a ceasefire threatening to drag on the fierce eight-month civil war that has engulfed the Horn of Africa nation. Getachew Reda, a senior Tigrayan leader, said Tigrays forces would not hesitate to enter Eritrea, and would even try to advance towards its capital if that was what it would take to keep Eritrea troops from attacking again. . And he claimed that in recent days, Tigris forces had killed many Ethiopian troops and militia fighters and taken more prisoners. We want to degrade as many enemy capabilities as possible, he said in a telephone interview with The New York Times on Tuesday. We are still in hot pursuit so that the enemy forces do not pose a threat to our Tigray in any way. He spoke a day after rebel forces, known as the Tigray Defense Forces, recaptured the regional capital Mekelle in stunning turnover. It was a major blow to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who last November launched an offensive in the region that he promised would end in a matter of weeks.

From the start of the war, the Tigrayans reported Eritrean involvement in the fighting after their cities were shelled from the direction of their northern neighbor. In the months since, the presence of Eritrean troops within Tigray has become widely known, and it has become clear that Mr Abiy had sought help from Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki in expelling the ruling parties of the regions, the Tigray Liberation Front , by power. Since then, Eritrean troops have been charged with atrocities, including murder and sexual assault, and have remained in the region even after Mr Abiy said soldiers had agreed to go home. Mr Abiy has also appealed to the Amhara ethnic militia for help, and they have been accused of ethnic cleansing and attempting to seize what they consider lost territories for their group. Tigrayan militias have also been accused of committing atrocities against the ethnic Amhara in the early days of the war. But even as the Tigray regional government continues to fight, it faces a troubling task on its ground. The region is facing a long list of crises involving large numbers of displaced people, lack of water and education, and a famine in which millions face famine and thousands of farmers have no seeds for cultivation during this sowing season.

