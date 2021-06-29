China blasts Japanese ministers’ evil comments on Taiwan | China

China and Japan are once again embroiled in a diplomatic row over Taiwan, in the latest example of Beijing’s extreme sensitivity over self-governing island status and Tokyo’s changing stance on Beijing.

Speaking to the US Conservative Hudson Institute on Monday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama spoke of a growing threat posed by Chinese-Russian cooperation and said it was necessary to wake up to Beijing pressure on Taiwan and defend the island as a democratic country.

The comments immediately infuriated Beijing, which has raised a diplomatic protest over Taiwan’s characterization of Nakayama as a country. On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called Nakayama’s remarks a serious violation.

We regret the wrong remarks made by the senior Japanese government official and have presented solemn representations, Wang said. This is very bad, dangerous and irresponsible. This politician also called Taiwan openly a country, in serious violation of the joint China-Japan declaration.

It is the second time in a month that Beijing and Tokyo have verbally clashed over Taiwan. Earlier in June, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga listed Taiwan near New Zealand and Australia as three countries that had taken tougher measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Beijing protested, saying Suga broke the Japanese long promise that it would not consider Taiwan as a country. On the Internet, Chinese nationalists demanded a firm response.

This week in a row reiterated Beijing’s extreme sensitivity over Taiwan. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and not a separate country, which one day, by force, if necessary, will be completely reunited with the territory.

In Beijing, a China is considered a principle, which insists that Taiwan and mainland China belong to a single China and that it is represented only by the People’s Republic of China.

After the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the defeated nationalist government fled to the island as the Communists, under their leader Mao Zedong, took power on the continent.

Japan in 1972 adopted a China policy and recognized Beijing as China’s only legal government and reduced ties with Taiwan to a non-governmental level.

But on Monday, Nakayama questioned whether his countries’ long politics would stand the test of time. Was it right? he asked at the Hudson Institute online event, I do not know.

Nakayama said democratic countries should protect each other and noted that he had in the past referred to Taiwan as a red line. Because of the geographical proximity, he said, if anything happened in Taiwan it would also affect Japans Okinawa prefecture, where US forces are stationed.

Some say this month two diplomatic incidents highlighted a change in mood over China in Japan. In the past, Japanese politicians, even if they are Chinese hawks, tend to be cautious when it comes to Taiwan’s status. Now they are talking about publicly supporting Taiwan in a way that would irritate China, said George Yin, of the Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University.

From Beijing’s perspective, it is a corrosion of China’s single engagement and is also manifested in the Japanese support for Taiwan to join international organizations seeking nationality. But it is also a sign that a consensus of China idiots, similar to what we are seeing now in Washington, appears to be emerging in Japan as it becomes more difficult for politicians to show their sympathy for Beijing, Yin said.

On the same day as the Nakayama event, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced the extension of a 20-year friendship treaty and cooperation between the two countries, amid their increasingly strained ties with the West. .

Xi praised Sino-Russian relations as a model example of a new kind of international relations that adds positive energy to the world. I believe that under the guidance of the spirit of the treaty, no matter how many obstacles and barriers need to be overcome on the way forward, China and Russia will continue to join in their efforts and move forward resolutely, he said.

Recent moves between Beijing and Moscow have alarmed Japan as well. On Monday, Nakayama said it was necessary to show prevention against both countries. You can see China and Russia cooperating together when they are doing some military exercises around our neighbors, he said, also urging the US to become stronger, stronger and stronger.

He said Japan should spend more on weapons, including missiles, and that Washington and Tokyo should step up technological cooperation in the face of closer Chinese-Russian cooperation.