ETSU Announces New Center for Global Engagement WJHL





Posted: 29 June 2021 / 05:22 PM EDT

/ Updated: 29 June 2021 / 05:23 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) East Tennessee State University on Tuesday unveiled a new Center for Global Engagement. According to the Senior International Officer Dr. Chris Keller, the center will serve as a catalyst for “inclusive internationalization” at the university by introducing international and comparative perspectives within its missions. The center will act as a hub for several initiatives, including study programs abroad. Global learning can be taken abroad, but we often forget that meaningful inclusive experiences can also be gained on campus, in the community and across the region, said Keller, who is also Dean of the ETSU College of Honors. This ongoing move towards inclusive internationalization at ETSU is critical, given the global configuration of economies, trading systems, research, communication, and the impact of global forces on our daily lives. “ The center will also provide the following: assisting faculty with the development of internationalized courses

collaborating with campus partners

facilitation of “Internationalization at Home” educational programs As we begin to see the lifting of restrictions on international travel, our overseas study activity will return to the strong level we experienced before the pandemic, said Keller, who added that ETSU is finalizing an agreement with the American College of Greece in Athens. ETSU has links to over 50 schools in around 35 countries around the world.

