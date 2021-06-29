New hotel to be built near Tulsa FOX23 News International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A new hotel has been set up near the terminal at Tulsa International Airport.

Demolition began this week at the old Clarion Inn hotel next to the airport parking garage and will be replaced by a modern four-story building that will house one of the Hilton brands, or the Hampton Inn and Suites or Home2 Suites by Hilton, CEO Friday Hotels Pete Patel told FOX23 on Tuesday.

Hotel Hilton Brand The new Hilton Brand Hotel to be built near Tulsa International Airport.

Clarion was old and passed his utility, Patel said about the property change.

Promise Hotels already owns the Hilton Garden Inn also on the main entrance to the airport and it bought the Clarion about ten years ago with the intention of destroying it. Patel said when the new hotel will be finished, although the two will be Hilton brands, the amenities will be different and the locations will be significantly different from each other. This will also enhance Promise’s ability to mark its properties as the only real airport hotels at TIA.

There are many airport hotels in their name, but we are the only ones actually at the airport site, he said.

But despite being next to the terminal, Patel told FOX23 that they want to be an opportunity for all people and not just for air travelers.

We are seeing a lot of trade happening in this area, and now a lot of people doing business from out of town in these areas are flying and then staying in Owasso or downtown Tulsa away from the reason they were here in the first place. , he said. This compliments what has already been developed here as Amazon’s new facility and we are now hearing that the city is working on another project beyond the runway as well.

Promise has many hotels on the Tulsa subway, and one of its most prominent properties at the downtown Tulsa Club Hotel where they completely transformed the burned and abandoned building.

Demolition is scheduled to be completed by August, and construction on the new building will begin in 2022 with a completion date of 2023. The project was scheduled to begin last year, but it was delayed due to COVID-19 and the impact that had to travel-related industries.

The new hotel will use only half of the old Clarion and Patel told FOX23 that if both airport properties are in high use, the unused second half of what is now the Clarion site could be where a third hotel with different brand.

One question FOX23 asked Patel is how customers will be fed as the airport is more than a mile away from the nearest fast food restaurant. He said food delivery apps are in high use now, and the new hotel will also have better food options within it than Clarion was able to offer.

Although the new hotel is nearly adjacent to the airport terminal building, Patel said a boat will still be available to help people at the front door of the building, especially if they do not feel like a short walk through the parking garage at Oklahoma heat, cold winters, or stormy weather.

