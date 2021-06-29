FIU records best fundraising year ever | FIU Magazine

A $ 40 million donation from a nationally renowned philanthropist and some great gifts from the South Florida community together recognize the impact of the FIU and even greater potential

An extraordinary year of philanthropy in support of the FIU has secured a bright future for the university, its students and all of South Florida.

Generous donations made in recognition of the FIU’s position as a critical educator within the region and a national leader in promoting social movement will transform the university for decades to come and further elevate its profile at home and abroad.

“We are grateful to every donor who has intervened to support the FIU mission and contributed to this unprecedented fundraising year at our FIU,” said Howard Lipman, CEO of the FIU Foundation, Inc. “It is both humiliating and empowering to have them behind our efforts to increase student success and advance research excellence.”

The FIU Foundation has exceeded its fundraising target for fiscal year 2020-2021, bringing in nearly $ 112 million and counting on support against an annual target of $ 79 million. This achievement marks the third consecutive year, a record fundraiser for the FIU Foundation. To date, the multi-year Next Horizon campaign has raised a total of $ 679 million toward its $ 750 million goal.

Transforming the student experience

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott and husband Dan Jewett in mid-June announced a $ 40 million gift to the FIU. Unsolicited and unlimited funds will be used to promote student success.

“Higher education is a proven path to opportunity, so we looked to two- and four-year institutions successfully educating students coming from chronically underdeveloped communities,” Scott wrote in her announcement. FIU is the highest institution in the US in enrolling and graduating Hispanic American students with bachelor’s degrees, according to an analysis released by the Excellence in Education.

“This generous gift is a game-changer for the FIU and the success of our students for generations to come,” said President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Ms. Scott, Mr. Jewett and their team have considered our work serving a diverse student body and developing evidence-based strategies that have been proven effective in helping our students succeed. This gift allows us “add programs we know how to work with, develop models that can be replicated elsewhere, remove communities and fight poverty.”

The University has announced extensive plans to use the money to support programs that focus on academic and career support. These include, but are not limited to, the STEM Transformation Institute, which prepares students to work or teach in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and medicine; Mastery Math Lab, which offers an alternative to traditional lecture teaching; and Connect4Success partnerships that guide students who have achieved associate degrees through the state college system to earn a bachelor’s degree at FIU. Scholarship programs, emergency grants, and outcomes and support for the former homeless and incentive youth will also see additional resources to bring students to the finish line. Read more.

Buttressing the role of the FIU in the Miami tech movement

A $ 10 million investment by the John S. Foundation and James L. Knight will accelerate the FIU’s role in developing the tech industry in South Florida. The newly appointed School of Information Science and Information Knight Foundation – now the region’s leader in turning technology graduates – will expand to meet the growing need for expert staff as the area experiences a technology boom.

The Knight Foundation donation serves as a catalyst for FIU’s further contribution to the local technology ecosystem by attracting senior faculty researchers in areas such as artificial intelligence, intelligent robotics, bioinformatics, bio-equipment and digital forensics, and with industry. The school is a nationwide leader in federal computer science research funds. Overall, the university is committed to pouring in more than $ 100 million in effort over the next 10 years, which includes building a new building dedicated to advanced computing on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus. Read more.

A center to celebrate and preserve Cuban heritage

A prominent Cuban American businessman made a $ 5 million donation in support of CasaCuba, the university center for the celebration and preservation of Cuban culture and the study of Cuban affairs.

On behalf of his family, Jorge Mas announced the contribution to help build the 57,000-square-foot facility on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus. The iconic cultural center will integrate the latest technologies to enable interactive and digital experiences. CasaCuba will host FIU’s existing Cuban Research Institute and promote engaging discussions that bring together senior researchers, policymakers and business leaders from around the world. The facility will feature galleries for a wide range of exhibitions, as well as a top-level venue for events, classes, performances and dynamic programming. The building is currently in the design phase and will be placed in primary 107th Campus entrance to Ave. Read more.

A forum for civic leadership

The Maurice A. Ferre Foundation made a $ 2 million donation and pledged to raise more than $ 3.5 million in funding in the coming years to establish the Maurice A. Ferre Institute for Civic Leadership in Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs.

The new institute honors the life and work of his late namesake, who served as mayor of Miami from 1973 to 1985, and will address critical issues of preparing diverse leadership for public service, increasing civic participation for a more democratic strong and the promotion of social justice.

The Ferré Institute will be located in the Phase II Green School building currently under construction. Maurice Ferré’s extensive personal library and collection of letters, awards, and other artifacts from public service life will be housed in the Special Collections and Archives department of the Steven and Dorothea University Green Library. Read more.