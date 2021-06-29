Child Abuse Organization Announces 24th Annual International Conference | tidings





EASTHAMPTON, Mesha., June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Online conference dates: 14 August 15, 2021 Information: http://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/ 14 August 15, 2021 Child Abuse Organization Announces 24th Annual International Conference –15, 2021 http://ritualabuse.us International conference speakers: Ritual Abuse in the UK – Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE Her presentation will focus on the challenges, experiences and perspectives of ritual abuse survivors in the UK and parts of Europe over the last 30 years and explore the current situation in the UK. Dr Laurie Matthew OBE is the founder and manager of Eighteen And Under https://www.18u.org.uk/ Founding member and advisor to Izzy’s Promise https://rans.org.uk/izzys-promise/ and Ritual Abuse Network Forum (RANS) https://www.rans.org.uk/ Mind control and how to stop it – Neil Brick This presentation will explain how mind control and various suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. Ways to expose and prevent mind control will be discussed. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and crimes of ritual abuse. http://neilbrick.com Self-assessment – Wendy Hoffman Programmers do everything they can to make their victims feel bad about themselves, devaluing them in every way possible. Deprived of the self-esteem that others take for granted makes surviving victims more vulnerable to programming lies. This workshop discusses how survivors can achieve a more realistic picture of who they are. Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of secret mind control, and as a result had amnesia for most of her life. Books: Slave Queen, White Witch in a black robe (2015), Pliers, poetry, co-authored book From the trenches (2018) and A brain of mine (2020) https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/ One Hundred Children: A parable of healing from mind control with dissociative mind – Dr. Ellen Lacter Based on intensive therapy with survivors of ritual abuse and mind control, Ellen has written a parable with 15 fictional examples of isolated children’s identity programming describing the common types of tactics used in programming. Ellen P Lacter, PhD, Is one California Licensed Clinical Psychologist in Private Practice and Academic Coordinator of the Certificate Play Therapy program in University of California- San Diego, Division of Extended Studies. www.endritualabuse.org Developing a Mind of Yourself A Question and Answer Form Facilitator: Wendy Hoffman AND Neil Brick Mind control is predominant by design. This is an opportunity to ask questions about what is difficult for you. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/child-abuse-organization-announces-its-24th-yearly-international-conference301321709.html SMART SOURCE SOURCE and Conferences

