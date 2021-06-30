Biafra Separatus, After Years Running, Held In Nigeria





DAKAR, Senegal For years he waged an intense and bombastic campaign against the Nigerian government from his secret country somewhere in exile. But on Tuesday afternoon, Nigeria’s most wanted fugitive appeared in court in the capital, Abuja, in a hood, surrounded by security agents and facing charges involving treason. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Biafra Indigenous People, a secessionist group in Southeast African countries, had not been seen in Nigeria since he was released on parole in April 2017 and then disappeared. But in his absence, Mr. Kanu turned out big. He attracted far more supporters in his fight to restore the independent state of Biafra, and his popularity and profile have only partially increased as a result of the Nigerian government treating him as a serious threat, analysts said.

It has been 50 years since the civil war in Nigeria, in which Biafra fought to maintain its independence from the newly independent nation of Nigeria. Up to a million people may have died, many of them from starvation. Biafra eventually surrendered, but in recent years many southeast residents have taken up the issue again. Mr Kanu has benefited from the perception that the federal government prejudices the people of the southeast, many of whom belong to Nigeria’s third largest ethnic group, the Igbo. Prone to inflammatory rhetoric, he has referred to Nigeria as a zoo and often repeats the false claim that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died in secret and was replaced by a bodily pair from Sudan named Jubril. The circumstances of the return of Mr. Kanus in Nigeria were shrouded in mystery. The latest steps taken by the federal government led to the wiretapping of Kanu fugitive on Sunday, Nigeria Attorney General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said in a statement. In addition to the charges brought before Mr. Kanu jumped conditionally, he said that Mr. Kanu was accused of inciting violence through his broadcasts, including on Radio Biafra, and of inciting violence that resulted in the loss of life between civilians and security services.

The media secretary of the Biafra Indigenous People, popularly known as the IPOB, said he had been lured into a trap but could not say how and where. A spokesman for the State Security Service, Nigeria’s intelligence agency, did not respond to a request for comment. Nigerian lawyers speculated on Twitter that extradition from the UK, where Mr Kanu is a national, was unlikely because it usually takes many years. London Metropolitan Police declined to comment. Mr Kanu told the Federal High Court on Tuesday about the circumstances in which he had left, in 2017. I went underground because my house was raided, he told the court. I had to escape, otherwise Id have been killed. Reporters who visited his home after the raid said it was filled with bullets and the windows were broken. Mr. Kanus said the brother the soldiers had killed about 20 IPOB members. The army denied responsibility for the raid. On Tuesday, Mr Kanus’ lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said his client had been brought before the court without the knowledge of his legal team. The separatist groups’ media secretary, Emma Powerful, said he had last spoken to Mr Kanu two days earlier, but that he did not know where he was calling.

The next thing he knew, his boss was heading to court in the Nigerian capital, he said. The photos were shared on social media of Mr. Kanu in handcuffs and a Fendi tracksuit. The saboteurs among us tried to lure our leader into another trap, said Mr. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is facing many security issues, including kidnapping, militancy in the oil-rich Niger Delta and the threat of Islamic groups in the northeast. However, the government has focused military and monetary resources on fighting the IPOB, and President Buhari has been open about the issue. Two weeks ago, Mr. Buharis post on Twitter pulling a link between the civil war and recent attacks in the southeast was removed from the social media site. The government then decided to ban Twitter in Nigeria altogether. Some believe that government tactics have had the opposite effect. Cheta Nwanze, a partner in the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence risk advisory group, said Mr Kanu has become increasingly popular in recent years as the Bukharis methods have won him much sympathy. The economy that Nigeria is struggling has given Mr. Kanu still on foot. As things went wrong, Mr. Nwanze said, he has increasingly looked like a prophet. Ruth Maclean reported from Dakar and Ben Ezeamalu from Lagos, Nigeria. Mady Camara contributed reporting from Dakar and Elian Peltier from London.

