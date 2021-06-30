Malta, Philippines join Cayman on the FATF gray list





Malta, the Philippines, Haiti and South Sudan have been blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force against money laundering and are now under increased monitoring as they work to address strategic shortcomings in their PPL regimes. The Cayman Islands were added in February. Malta is the first European Union country on the list. The FATF encourages its members to take into account the shortcomings of countries under increased monitoring, but the International Standards Setter does not require due diligence when dealing with individuals and entities from gray listed countries. However, the appointment and embarrassment by the FATF is a blow to reputation. Malta will now have to demonstrate that accurate and up-to-date information on the true owners of companies and other entities has been collected and that service providers who fail to maintain accurate records are adequately sanctioned. The country will also need to make more use of its Financial Intelligence Unit to support law enforcement in detecting and investigating cases involving money laundering and tax evasion. Officials in Malta shouted badly at the list, calling it politically motivated. Prime Minister Robert Abela and his predecessor Robert Muscat said greysting was unfair. Malta times cited sources who were informed of the heated discussion concluding that most member states had supported Malta AML’s efforts as sufficient, but that it was torpedoed by the US, UK and Germany. The newspaper quoted another anonymous source as saying that, far from making a technical assessment, the FATF had decided to punish Malta for its past sins. In a statement, the Maltese government said that the initial 2019 assessment had listed 58 recommended actions and that over the next 18 months all but three had been addressed. This echoed sentiment in the Cayman Islands after it spread loudly in February. Cayman had completed 60 of the 63 actions recommended by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force. As a result, Cayman complies with or largely complies with 39 of the FATF 40 technical criteria. The remaining gaps are in practical implementation, with the Caymans action plan addressing each gap covering three of the 11 criteria. These are imposing stricter sanctions and fines, including those that do not provide accurate and up-to-date ownership information, as well as more prosecutions and penalties for all types of money laundering. The AML Philippines regime was desperate to oversee non-financial businesses, nonprofits, and casinos. The FATF has further demanded that money transfer businesses be better registered and regulated. Furthermore, the Philippines needs to improve access to and accuracy of beneficial ownership information and make better use of financial intelligence in PPL investigations. In addition, the Philippines must, according to the agreed action plan, demonstrate a more effective system to counter terrorist financing and proliferation financing through financial sanctions and more investigations and convictions. Support local journalism. Sign in permission for all accesses to the Cayman Compass. Register now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caymancompass.com/2021/06/29/malta-philippines-join-cayman-on-fatf-grey-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos