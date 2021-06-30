Covid vaccines donated in African countries are not recognized by the EU Covid passport





The European Union (EU) Digital Covid Certificate allows people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by its drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), to travel freely within the block.

But the switch recognizes only doses of AstraZeneca produced in Europe (Vaxzevria brand) and not those produced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – the Serum Institute of India (SII) – which bears the Covishield brand.

The EMA told CNN in a statement Monday that Vaxzevria is the only Covid-19 shot by AstraZeneca for which approval was sought – leading to its authorization in the EU.

“In the EU, the vaccine called Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorization. Although it may use a production technology analogous to Vaxzevria, Covishield as such is not currently approved under EU rules,” the EMA said.

“This is because vaccines are biological products,” the agency said. “Even small changes in production conditions can result in changes in the final product, and EU law requires that production sites and the production process be evaluated and approved as part of the authorization process.” The EMA statement added: “If we receive a marketing authorization application for Covishield or if any changes to the approved production sites for Vaxzevria are approved, we would communicate about it.” Entry into Europe is not guaranteed The fact that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India does not guarantee the entry of travelers into the EU means that a large part of the world is excluded from the bloc’s current travel policy. Covishield has been described as the “backbone” of COVAX contributions in low- and middle-income countries. The AU and Africa CDC urged the EU Commission, in a joint statement Monday, “to consider increasing mandatory access to those vaccines deemed appropriate for global distribution through the EU-backed COVAX Facility.” “The current implementation guidelines jeopardize the equal treatment of persons who have received their vaccines in countries benefiting from the EU-supported COVAX Facility, including most African Union (AU) Member States,” the joint statement said. . “These developments are worrying given that the Covishield vaccine has been the backbone of the EU-supported COVAX contributions to the vaccination programs of the AU Member States. Furthermore, given the stated purpose for the production of the Serum Institute of India is to serve India and – in incoming countries, the SSI may not apply for market authorization across the EU, which means that the inequalities in entry into the “Green Crossings” created by this approach will continue. for an indefinite period of time, “the statement continued. Kreu i SII Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet On Monday the people who were administered firearms in Covishield “are facing issues with travel to the EU”. “I assure everyone, I have taken this to the highest levels and I hope to resolve this issue soon, both with the regulators and at a diplomatic level with the countries,” Poonawalla added. CNN has contacted SII for further comment. An AstraZeneca spokesman told CNN in a statement Monday: “We are working closely with the EMA as they develop guidelines to support border opening and relaxation restrictions, and this includes guidelines for including Covishield as a known vaccine for passports. of immunization. “ Working for a ‘fair travel regime’ The EMA told CNN that it is not responsible for any decision regarding travel to the EU and travel conditions related to the Covid-19 vaccination, such as the EU charter. “This is a matter for the European Commission and the individual Member States,” the EMA statement said. CNN contacted the European Commission but received no response. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet Monday that he had a “good conversation” with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen where he “underlined the importance of equal access to vaccines and a fair regime. of travel “. The AU and Africa CDC also noted that the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine was one of the first available candidates to be considered safe and effective through the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use List process in February.

