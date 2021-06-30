Mississippi landlords slow to get help. Climate change, the sinking holes in the Miami disaster. North Koreans “heartbroken” by Kim’s “weakened” appearance.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mississippi landlords slow to get help

When the newly extended CDC eviction ban ends July 31, time will run out for thousands of tenants in Mississippi. According to the Census Family Pulse survey, about 1% of Mississippi (approximately 37,266) fear being deported in the next two months. Far more than that (7.8%) are behind in rent or mortgage payments and have little confidence in meeting next month’s payments.

The state received $ 200 million from Congress to help tenants struggling. But in most cases, money is not coming to people who need it fast enough.

There are now three different programs in the state that distribute rent assistance. The largest is the nationwide Rental Assistance Program for the Mississippi Program (M-RAMP), while the Hinds and Harrison Counties have their own programs. All three programs have had drastically different degrees of success.

So far, M-RAMP has provided only about 2% of the $ 186 million it has received from the state. The Hinds County program, which received $ 7 million, has distributed only about 3% of their funding. By contrast, Harrison’s Open Doors Coalition has been the most successful, distributing about half of the $ 7 million it received.

Lack of communication

Part of the reason for this inequality is the different levels of intervention by the three organizations. The Harrison County Open Doors Coalition has an extensive community communication program. Open Doors also invites residents to bring their requests for a preliminary review, which has expedited the application and approval process.

In contrast, coverage from the Hinds County program has been limited to radio commercials and an online information session. The program is run by the Florida-based Integrity Group, which only recently hired someone to assist tenants through the application process in person. But tenants can only get that help in downtown Jackson.

Scott Spivey, director of the Mississippi Home Corporation, which administers M-RAMP, says his organization has been reaching the owners. Spivey said, We are trying to show them, it is counterproductive for landlords to drop rent. If they evict, they are not entitled to the last rent they had to pay.

Moreover, communication with M-RAMP has been minimal. Spivey said he has plans to increase the program’s marketing, possibly with a “street show”. But these efforts may come too late for many people.

Slow processing

Despite the poor reach, the M-RAMP program and Hinds County have received thousands of applications. But both organizations have been slow in processing them. The Hinds County program has distributed aid to only 52 families in the state’s most populous county. According to Spivey, M-Ramp has received 15,000 requests for assistance. Other reports puts the number of completed M-RAMP applications at 5,316, with only about 900 being approved.

Spivey says the state has only recently put in place systems to expedite the review and verification of applications. With the new systems, Spivey says M-RAMP will be able to handle hundreds of applications a day from now on. They will have to if they prevent thousands of evictions after July 31st.

Click here for a three minute video report (opens in new tab).

Climate change, diving eyes with eyes on condom crash in Miami

The death toll in Thursday’s collapse at the Champlain Tower complex in Surfside, FL, has reached 11. Rescue efforts continue, as do speculation about the cause of the collapse.

Structural engineers who have seen the demolition video believe that the failure must have started at ground level, or perhaps the basement, causing a domino effect. Some think it is possible for one of the concrete pillars to leave the site due to corroded reinforcement and deteriorated concrete.

The husband of a woman still missing in the collapse says he was on the phone with her shortly before the disaster. The woman, who lived on the fourth floor, called to tell her husband that the deck of the condo pool had collapsed, leaving a hole. Then the call was interrupted.

Others have mentioned the possibility of a pit in the pit, but it will take some time before experts confirm or eliminate this as a cause.

Rapid deterioration of the building and potential pothole can be the effects of climate change. In recent years, sea levels have risen and local weather has become harsher. As a result, Miami has seen seawater bubbling from the drains and land itself with increasing frequency. Water is not only a concern, but also affects the infrastructure in the area.

Harold Wanless, a geographer at the University of Miami, says, “Every island with sand barriers, every low coast, from Miami to Mumbai, will become flooded and difficult to maintain functional infrastructure.” You can put valves in the sewers and put them in the sea walls, but the problem is that water will still come out through the limestone. You will not stop this.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

North Koreans “heartbroken” by Kim’s “weakened” appearance

The North Korean media, which usually shuns any talk of the Honorable Leader’s health, has done much of Kim Jong Un’s recent weight loss. Kim once grabbed the scales to over 300 pounds. Difficultly hard to judge from the photos, but observers estimate that Kim may have recently lost between 20-40 bs from his still ample frame. No one knows for sure if Kim’s weight loss is the result of illness and stress, or his doctor’s advice.

However, North Korean media quoted an unnamed North Korean citizen as saying, “Our peoples’ hearts ached more when we saw [Kims] weakened gazes. Everyone says their tears are flowing in their eyes naturally.

North Korea is currently going through a food shortage, though this is unlikely to have anything to do with Kim’s weight loss. International observers believe the national media is trying to unite North Koreans behind Kim commenting on his weight loss. Reports paint Kim as a devout, hardworking leader, working tirelessly to steer the country through crisis, even to the point of overcoming meals.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

