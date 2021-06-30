The plane taking off at San Diego International Airport cut off the wing of the plane at the gate





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) The FAA is investigating an incident in which a retreating plane cut off a plane parked at San Diego International Airport on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when a Frontier Airlines plane cut off the wing side of an Alaska Airlines plane parked at a gate, according to the FAA. The minor collision occurred as the Frontier aircraft was retreating from a separate parking area. “As he was retreating from a separate parking area, a Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 hit the side of a parked Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-890. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. local time today. No passengers were “No injuries were reported. FAA. FAA will investigate,” read an FAA statement to ABC 10News. A wing is a part of the wing of a plane at the top that bends upwards, reducing traction on the plane. Related coverage: Alaska Airlines confirmed to ABC 10News that there were no passengers on board, but hotel staff were on the plane. The plane was taken by the service to be checked, the airlines added. “A Frontier plane cut off one of our planes while it was parked at the gate. The hotel staff was on board, but no one was injured. The plane was taken by the inspection service and the guests were accommodated. It had no impact on our operations,” he said. an Alaska Airlines spokesman. Tuesday’s wing cut comes after two more incidents at San Diego International in the last two months. Earlier this month, audio recordings taken by ABC 10News appeared to capture confusion between at least two pilots and an air traffic controller, prompting an FAA investigation. Radio traffic caught a controller telling a Southwest flight to go around, then heard it not heading to the runway, saying a flight was taking off, leading to confusion. In May, an absence was reported almost as an Alaska Airlines flight was arriving from Portland and was preparing to land while a Delta Airlines flight was preparing to take off. San Diego International Airport, formerly known as Lindbergh Field, claims to be the busiest airport in the world with nearly 500 daily flights, according to the airport.

